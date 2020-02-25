A Busy Day



------------------------------------------------------------------------ grain complex

Despite the wreck going on with the Dow et al I have no desire to be short any grain down here in the hole. AND AS A NEW TRADING SUGGESTION, BUY (1) JULY MINNEAPOLIS WHEAT AT THE MARKET. THE LAST FOR JULY MINN WHEAT IS $5.393/4, UP 21/2. USE A STOP OF $5.35, INTRA-DAY. China will be a buyer of grains very soon. They will reach for high protein wheat aggressively. Probe the long side of Minn. wheat now but use a stop. Use a stop! -----------------------------------------------------------------------

currency markets The dollar is 35 lower and leaking badly. The market is following the lead of the Dow that is doing far worse. But the weakness with the dollar is quite bullish commodities per se and in particular the wheat market. Yes, the drop with the dollar is bullish commodities and wheat in particular. -----------------------------------------------------------------------

financial markets This afternoon, Dow futures are 320 lower with bonds up 27 points. I like what I am seeing. Those short the Dow and long bonds should sit tight. Sit tight. open suggested trades for 2020: **Suggested long March T-bonds 162.13-with suggested short in March Dow e-mini 29,341 Feb. 11. Hold -------------------------------------------------------------------- This afternoon was unusually active for my newsletter. I suggested exiting a long hog and short cattle spread that was placed 5 weeks ago. I suggested probing the long side of Minneapolis wheat for the first time in well over a year. And I urged those long Treasury bonds and short Dow Jones e-mini futures to sit tight on that trade not to be so quick to exit the market. It has been a busy day. And those that would like to know more about my newsletter should drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. And never forget. There is no substitute for timely and accurate information!





