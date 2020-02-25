|
How Low Is The 10 Year Note Yield Going ?
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another 13 ticks at 133/02 as the yield at the current time stands at 1.33% and if you've been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think yields could go down at 1.30% as now there is the possibility we could drop all the way to 1% as the Coronavirus is spreading.
The Dow Jones is down another 200 points today after being down over 1000 points in yesterday's trade as money flows are entering the bond sector. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 129/18 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 130 /20 as the chart structure will start to improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will also be reduced.
The 10-year note is trading for above its 20 & 100 day moving average as it looks to test the all-time high which was hit in July 2016 at 134 / 07 in the coming days ahead as this is one of the strongest trends to the upside out of all sectors.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
