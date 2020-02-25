How Low Are Cattle Prices Going ?



Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is trading lower for the 4th consecutive session down another 82 points or 0.72% at 114.42 as prices have now hit a 5 1/2 month low continuing its bearish momentum. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade place the stop loss above the 10 day high which was hit last week at 121.17, however the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. Many commodity sectors are lower again today due to the Coronavirus spreading sending panic throughout many sectors including the stock market which is sharply lower for the 2nd consecutive session as fundamentally speaking there are major concerns about weakening demand in the coming months ahead. If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I thought prices could hit the 110 level and I still think that will occur in the coming days ahead so stay short as this trend is very strong. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

