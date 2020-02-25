***Markets Insights - Implied Volatility Premiums on Equities



Implied Vol vs Realized Volatilty has surged to a "premium" vs a "discount" prior to the equity correction. In short, the interest to hedge has gone up following the 5%+ correction in the Sp500 and Nasdaq. SP500 IV vs RV = +32% Nasdaq IV vs RV= +29% This is not a "Buy" recommendation fyi, but a classic signal for an immediate-term oversold situation in Stocks.

