B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 4.6% in January. It is up 15% since inception last April. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3226.25, down 113.00 Fundamentals: Volatility is back, weve now had two pullbacks of at least 3.5% within the same rolling month. In fact, volatility hasnt been hiding. Since the start of December, weve had another two of at least 2% and a healthy 5% correction to start Q4. Where one could say this years gains dissipated over 24 trading hours, another could say despite five arguably large and healthy gyrations, the market is still +2.5% since the start of December and +8% since the start of Q4. In other words, the uptrend is very well intact. Covid-19s potential impact to global growth and the unknown continue to drive sentiment. Price action quickly firmed last night after the Wall Street Journal reported a vaccine. Gilead Sciences (+15% in February) has a trial on the ground in China, but the results wont be known until April. Waves of selling kicked back in at the onset of European hours as the virus spreads. There are now seven reported deaths in Italy and infections are mounting. Hitting the tape this morning is Case Shiller House Price Index at 8:00 am CT followed by a pivotal read on February Consumer Confidence at 9:00 am CT along with Richmond Manufacturing. Dallas Fed President Kaplan, a Fed 2020 voter, is due to speak at 8:45 am CT and Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaks at 2:00 pm CT. The Feds narrative must be closely watched as odds for the next rate cut rise. There is now nearly a 20% probability the Fed cuts at their March 19th meeting and more than a 50% probability they cut in April. Will the Fed again rescue?

Technicals: The S&P closed below the 50-day moving average for the first time since October 9th. The Dow gapped open Sunday night below its 50-day moving average and settled at the lowest level since December 11th. Thats one way to look at it. Another is that leadership, the NQ, did not close below its 50-day moving average and last did on October 9th. Furthermore, neither the S&P nor NQ broke the January 31st low. The S&P met a strong wave of technical support beginning at 3245.50 and down to 3234.25 before holding the January 31st low buy one point. We view the wide wave of support as working to buoy the tape. The same goes for the NQ which abated sellers as it sliced through strong support at 9114.25, ultimately, only leaving a tail below 9100 on each of three 30-minute bars that violated support yesterday and the fourth overnight. With all of that said, fundamentally and technical, we would like to see one more flush and have a strong gut feeling in buying at ...Plesae sign up to receive our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels by email each morning.

Crude Oil (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 51.43, down 1.95 Fundamentals: Crude Oil staved off the panic selling yesterday and has seemingly stabilized. OPEC is certainly lending a hand as the Saudi Energy Minister said the cartel is still working on options to balance the market. OPEC+ plans on meeting in Vienna next week but with travel bans and infections spreading more widely, the new question is whether a mere 600,000-bpd cut is enough to stabilize the market. We say stabilize because its likely not enough to keep the market balanced. Early inventory estimates are for a build of 2.467 mb of Crude, -2.167 mb Gasoline and -1.833 mb Distillates. The private API survey is due after the bell at 3:30 pm CT.

Technicals: We are now Neutralizing our Bearish Bias for all fundamental reasons mentioned above coupled with the fact waves of selling were defended above the psychological $50 mark. Our momentum indicator this morning comes in at ...Plesae sign up to receive our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels by email each morning.

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1676.6, up 27.8 Fundamentals: Gold has had one heck of a run and as we always say, you do not want to be buying Gold when everyone is screaming for it; you want to be capitalizing on Gold that you already own. The metal surged as the yield curve inverts, economic data softens or scares and as the odds mount for a Fed cut by the end of April. Today, we look to a pivotal read on February Consumer Confidence at 9:00 am CT. The expectations are lofty at 132, which would be the highest since August. A decisive miss here would certainly reinvigorate buyers and lift Gold back to yesterdays highs. However, a better than expected read would quickly take the wind out of Golds sails; manage your risk! Dallas Fed President Kaplan speaks at 8:45 am CT and Vice Chair Clarida speaks at 2:00 pm CT. Both are 2020 voters.

Technicals: Listen, the trend is strong, very strong, but that does not mean you need to chase price action because of FOMO. If you were bullish yesterday and patient, we gave the buy opportunity at our major three-star support at ... Plesae sign up to receive our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels by email each morning.

Sign up for 1 or all 6 of our Blue Line Express commodity reports!

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results