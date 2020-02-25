Equities - slightly higher into the open
E-Mini S&P 500 (ES.H20) - Daily Chart
- The S&P 500 futures (ES.H20) has broken below its lower upward channel line that it's been trending in since 10/03/19. The Stochastic indicator is in a downward trend (which is bearish) but not at an oversold level yet. The lower Bollinger Band is at an oversold level and could hold as support.
- Upside resistance comes in at 3,278 (50-Day SMA) & 3,319 (20-Day SMA). Short-term downside support is at 3,207 (Lower Bollinger Band), 3,281, & 3,181 (01/08/20 spike low). Trade with caution as the Stochastic continues lower and Covid-19 cases continue to increase.
Email: Ben@thetafutures.com
Telephone: 424-257-8290
DISCLAIMER: There is a substantial risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options products. Losses in excess of your initial investment may occur. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please contact your account representative with concerns or questions.The information reflected herein is derived from sources believed to be reliable. However, this information is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This material and any views expressed herein are for informational purposes only and are not to be considered an inducement to buy or sell commodity futures or options contracts. Futures trading is not for everyone.