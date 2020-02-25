Tuesday 02/25/20 - Daily Outlook



Equities - slightly higher into the open E-Mini S&P 500 (ES.H20) - Daily Chart The S&P 500 futures (ES.H20) has broken below its lower upward channel line that it's been trending in since 10/03/19. The Stochastic indicator is in a downward trend (which is bearish) but not at an oversold level yet. The lower Bollinger Band is at an oversold level and could hold as support.

Upside resistance comes in at 3,278 (50-Day SMA) & 3,319 (20-Day SMA). Short-term downside support is at 3,207 (Lower Bollinger Band), 3,281, & 3,181 (01/08/20 spike low). Trade with caution as the Stochastic continues lower and Covid-19 cases continue to increase.





