February 25, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures partially recovered from yesterdays declines. China reported an increase in new coronavirus cases in Hubei province, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. However, the rest of the country saw a fourth consecutive day of declines. The 9:00 central time February consumer confidence index is expected to be 132.5 and the 9:00 February Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing index is anticipated to be 13. In spite of the negative pressures of the coronavirus, U.S. stock index futures are likely to be higher on the year by the end of the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES Germany's economy stalled in the fourth quarter, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Gross domestic product remained unchanged, compared with the previous quarter. Gross domestic product increased 0.4% on the year in the fourth quarter on a calendar and price adjusted basis. Higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar and lower prices are likely for the euro currency. The next upside objective for the U.S. dollar index is 100.000. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are higher today, not because of new flight to quality buying, but due to the growing belief that central banks around the world will ramp-up their easing of credit efforts. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes briefly fell below its record closing level. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped to as low as 1.347% before recovering to 1.380%. The Treasury will auction two year notes today. Federal Reserve speakers today are Robert Kaplan at 8:45 and Richard Clarida at 2:00. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is 75% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its June 10, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was71%. In addition, financial futures markets indicate traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut its fed funds rate at least twice this year, which is up from 63% on Friday and 46% a week ago. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3211.00 Resistance 3266.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 99.030 Resistance 99.400 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.08380 Resistance 1.08880 March 20Japanese Yen Support .90100 Resistance .90770 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75080 Resistance .75400 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6583 Resistance .6629 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 165^26 Resistance 167^16 April 20Gold Support 1632.0 Resistance 1668.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 51.02 Resistance 52.21 May 20Copper Support 2.5700 Resistance 2.6000 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

