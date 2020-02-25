Today's Grain Comments





Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729
Below are a few early morning comments from my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite.

grain complex Grain prices were hit hard yesterday and so were all other markets except those considered safe haven such as bonds, precious metals and the dollar. Yesterday, was one of bright red ink with soybeans down 16 cents, wheat was 17 lower and corn down 4 to 50 cents.

In the grains, without Chinese buying or weather issues, there is little bullish for the complex. However, last week in their Annual Forum the USDA did lower ending stocks of soybeans which was a bullish surprise for old crop. They also increased ( 9 million acres) new crop acreage estimates more than expected which is bearish new crop soybeans. Still, soybean prices dropped sharply with the bear spreads doing well. The USDA did tightened ending stocks of wheat but increased ending corn stocks. And again, the data was ignored and both grains mover lower along with soybeans and all other non "safe harbor" markets. By any measure, yesterday was flat out bearish. This morning, soybean prices are 4 higher, corn up 1 and wheat down 3 to 4 cents. Coming into this week, the infamous funds were holding the largest long position in wheat they ever held. It is their selling, their liquidation of long positions that is keeping a lid on any rally with wheat. And the longs in wheat the funds are holding are mostly underwater. I fully expect China to be a buyer of soybeans and aggressively so into the summer month. If so, the flat price of soybeans can still rally with the bull spreads gaining ground. But without China buying, without weather issues and amid fears of coronavirus, there are few reasons for any grain to do much on the upside. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At some point, sooner than later, there are a handful ag-markets likely to bottom first and foremost. When they do it will suggest it is time to once more play the long side of the ledger for the ag-markets per se. If you are interested in the individual markets to watch carefully in the coming days drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 405 682 5010.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. My work, my trading suggestions are based on fundamentals, supply and demand. I avoid talking about, "gaps that have to be filled". The, "red line is over the blue line". The, market is, "oversold". Or, whatever. I will leave such forecasts to others.

If a market has a good, bullish or bearish fundamental story to it I pass that on to my brokerage clients and to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. I try to avoid making suggestions on something other than fundamentals supported by supply-demand data. Please give serious consideration to subscribing to my newsletter. I would enjoy working with you. The time is 8:13 a.m. Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.