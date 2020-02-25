Live Cattle (April)

The bullish tailwind we got from Fridays Cattle on Feed report was quickly dismissed as a flurry of bearish headlines created a global risk off trade that weighed heavy on the outside markets. April live cattle dropped like a rock on yesterdays open, spending majority of the session and closing at limit down, giving us expanded limits for todays trade (4.50). Cash cattle in Iowa started at 116 yesterday, 3-4 lower from last week. We think that this dramatic discount will provide a buying opportunity but remain patient and look at using smaller position sizes with clients. This type of trading environment creates an emotional trade, which is also often an irrational trade. Yesterdays Cold Storage report had beef stocks at 489.136 million pounds, below expectations.

Bottom Line:

Feeder Cattle (March)

Feeder cattle will be trading with expanded limits today after failing to buck the trend of a global risk-off bloodbath in yesterdays session. Though we think this could set up for a buying opportunity in the not to distant future, we are resisting the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) near term. As mentioned with live cattle, this type of trading environment creates an emotional trade, which is also often an irrational trade.

Bottom Line:

Lean Hogs (April)

April lean hogs fell victim to the spillover effect from the outside market turmoil but managed to hold their own better than we had anticipated. If outside markets can find their footing and stabilize at the least, we think there is opportunity in the near term. With that said, fears of the coronavirus will persist, and weekends will continue to hold more headline risk, so managing your risk and position sizes is key (as usual). Yesterdays cold storage report showed pork stocks at 625.188 million pounds, below expectations.

Bottom Line:





