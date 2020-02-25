Risk sentiment up mildly after yesterday's pandemic fear driven moves



USDCAD Dollar/CAD continues to struggle with the 1.3300 mark this morning as global markets try to shake off another overnight session of concerning coronavirus headlines. The virus is still spreading in Italy, South Korea and Iran where the numbers have increased to 283, 977, and 95 respectively but the pace of the increase feels a tad slower when compared to developments over the weekend. We also got more positive news out of China -- just 9 new cases outside Hubei province for February 24 and a whole bunch of new economic stimulus measures aimed at helping Chinese small businesses. Everyone was talking about gold prices late yesterday and how they reversed lower into the close. We heard rumors that the Bank of International Settlements was on the offer, and while we didnt think thisgold selling would initially bolster risk sentiment going into Asia, it seems like it ultimately did. April gold futures kept falling in Asia and in early European trade today and we think this part in parcel explains the 18pt bounce were seeing this morning in the S&P futures. Todays North American session will be another quiet one in terms of economic data but we will hear from the Bank of Canadas deputy governor Timothy Lane at 12:30pmET (text of his speech titled Money and Payments in the Digital Age to be released at 12:15pmET). April crude oil futures are trading moderately higher this morning as well as the market survives two downward re-tests of the 51.10-30 level that it broke above late yesterday. We'veheard chatter that some Chinese airlines have revealed plans to start reopening routes that were shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY APR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar pulled back from chart resistance in the 1.0860s yesterdayand this retreat coincided nicely with April golds late session reversal lower. We can debate the merits of the gold selloff and the seriousness of the overnight coronavirus headlines, but the fact is that risk sentiment is mildly better than this morning and this not good for EURUSD given its new status as a funding currency. Over 1.1blnEUR in options are expiring between the 1.0825 and 1.0835 strikes this morning and we think this is also adding some weight to the market here. Large option expiries will likely be a feature for EURUSD for the rest of the week as well, with nearly 4blnEUR rolling off tomorrow between 1.0850 and 1.0900, 1.2bln at 1.0820 on Thursday, and 1.1bln near 1.0900 on Friday. This would suggest an eventful trading range for the rest of the week, baring any massive surprises on the coronavirus front. Germany reported its seasonally adjusted Q4 2019 GDP figures this morning and the numbers met expectations of flat (no growth) QoQ and +0.3% YoY. EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling is rallying this morning after EU ministers approved their negotiating mandate for 2020 trade talks with the UK. Full press releasehere. This sounds good on the surface, which we think partly explains the pounds relative strength vis a vis euro today, but we still need to hear from the UK and what their mandate will be (expected on Thursday). Traders are also talking about a large option expiry at the 1.3000 strike for tomorrow (555mlnGBP). The Bank of Englands Andy Haldane sounded mildly optimistic about the UK economy when he spoke yesterday afternoon. Moreherefrom Reuters. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie is getting sold this morning despite evidence of risk sentiment improving overnight. This has us on guard for negative headlines that could spur a continuation of the risk-off move that slammed global stock markets yesterday. We think the funds will feel comfortable adding to their net short positions so long as the market remains below the 0.6605-0.6630 level. The OIS market is still pricing in no chance of a 25bp interest rate cut when the Reserve Bank of Australia meets next Tuesday. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen indeed found buyers over the last 24hrs at the 110.20-50 chart support zone we outlined yesterday. While the market followed US stocks lower during the North American session yesterday, wed argue some of this was sell-stop order driven and we think its still too early to conclude that the yens safe haven status has been restored. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan now stand at 160, and while the growth rate of new daily infections seems lower today compared to what were seeing in Italy and South Korea, we dont have confidence that Japan has its outbreak under control yet. USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Risk sentiment up mildly after yesterday's pandemic fear driven moves

Italy, South Korea and Iran in panic mode as number of coronavirus infections explode higher.

South Korean COVID-19 cases double. European flash PMIs beat, but skewed to upside.

Markets spooked by jump in South Korean & Japanese coronavirus cases

More positive headlines out of China propel risk sentiment higher again

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17