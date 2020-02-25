rounded corner
Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures

Cocoa (May)

Fundamentals: Cocoa finally broke support on the deteriorating global economic backdrop due to the coronavirus. Remember that cocoa is very demand sensitive and although the supply side has been strained due to dry weather in Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Technicals: The bull flag was broken yesterday moving trend traders to the sidelines. We will now have to wait for a move over 3020 or a break below 2714 in order to establish a new direction.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Neutral

Resistance: 2900***, 2935****

Pivot: 2850

Support: 2771***, 2750****

Sugar (May)

Fundamentals: Energy prices were crushed yesterday and are on a weaker foot to start the session today. Ultimately if the coronavirus continues to spread we should see a decline in air travel and an increase in people driving to their vacation destination therefore boosting Gasoline and ethanol.

Technicals: Sugar is back near support and is either making a head and shoulders top or just gearing up in coiling action. Trend traders remain long but the stops are near current price levels with a close below 14.53 will move traders to the sidelines.

Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/ Neutral

Resistance: 15.00***, 15.29****

Key Pivot: 14.53 - Point traders would exit longs and head to sidelines

Support: 14.50***, 14.00****

Coffee (May)

Fundamentals: Demand destruction continues to weigh in on coffee as well as the outside tone in the markets. With coffee shops closed in multiple countries this could spark a new downdraft in the market.

Technicals: Coffee has had a wild range over the past 48 hours with nearly a 10 cent range. Use 115 as your resistance point and 105 as your support. If we see either of these technical levels broken we may see extensions in either direction.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Neutral

Resistance: 110***, 115****

Pivot: 115 - Spot where trend traders get long.

Support: 105***, 100****

image

Orange Juice (May)

Fundamentals: Market is getting a small bump in demand from the Coronavirus outbreak. People still believe Orange Juice can cure your common cold so we should expect a bit of support.

Technicals: The market has formed a bull flag and looks to breakout above 103 resistance. Trend traders are long from February 11tth at 102.30 and their sell triggers are at 97.10.

Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Resistance: 102.90***, 105****

97.10 - Point where trend traders would head to the sidelines

Support: 100***, 98.00****

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About the author

Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets. 
