Sugar (May) Fundamentals: Energy prices were crushed yesterday and are on a weaker foot to start the session today. Ultimately if the coronavirus continues to spread we should see a decline in air travel and an increase in people driving to their vacation destination therefore boosting Gasoline and ethanol. Technicals: Sugar is back near support and is either making a head and shoulders top or just gearing up in coiling action. Trend traders remain long but the stops are near current price levels with a close below 14.53 will move traders to the sidelines. Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/ Neutral Resistance: 15.00***, 15.29**** Key Pivot: 14.53 - Point traders would exit longs and head to sidelines Support: 14.50***, 14.00**** If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link to register https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar

