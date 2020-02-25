Closing Prices



Our team will be watching the markets closely, keeping our eyes open for the first day that prices close higher and above the opening. That will signal that the grain markets have put in a short-term low.



Recent articles from this author Closing Prices

Bank of China

Weekly Export Sales

Crude Oil

Watching Wheat

About the author Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in the agricultural hedging business, assisting producers and processors with their grain marketing and risk management needs.