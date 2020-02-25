rounded corner
Closing Prices
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

by Kluis Commodity Advisors of Kluis Commodity Advisors

Our team will be watching the markets closely, keeping our eyes open for the first day that prices close higher and above the opening. That will signal that the grain markets have put in a short-term low.



Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in the agricultural hedging business, assisting producers and processors with their grain marketing and risk management needs.
