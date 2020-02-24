rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Nikkei (NKD_F) Reaching Support Area
Monday, February 24, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Short term Elliott wave view in Nikkei (NKD_F) suggests the Index is doing a larger degree pullback to correct the cycle up from August 26, 2019 low in wave IV, which is unfolding as a zig-zag. Wave ((A)) of IV ended at 22630 low and wave ((B)) ended at 24030 high. From there, it has extended lower in wave ((C)), which is unfolding as a5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((B)) high, wave (1) ended at 23090 low. The bounce in wave (2) ended at 23803 high.

After that, the index extended lower in wave (3) which subdivides in lesser degree 5 waves. Wave 1 of (3) ended at 23415 low and wave 2 ended at 23635 high. The index continued lower in wave 3, which ended at 22165 low. Then, the bounce in wave 4 ended at 22365 high. The push lower in wave 5 of (3) ended at 22075 low. From there, the index then bounced in wave (4), which ended at 22735 high.Near term, the index has reached the 100% extension area from December 17, 2019 high between 21483-22489. However, expect another leg lower before the cycle from December 17 high ends in wave IV as long as 23803 pivot stays intact. Afterwards, the index should see a larger 3 waves bounce at least from the blue box area.

Nikkei (NKD_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Nikkei 25 Feb



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy