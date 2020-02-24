The Nasdaq100 (NQ) slid almost 4% yesterday, breaking below upchannel support (on the daily and weekly chart). Significantly, although odds are fairly good for NQ to reclaim this upchannel support in the next few days, any clawing back above upchannel support will likely be shortlived. Before bears become aggressive, they will want to see a lower monthly high (in March) versus the February high, along with a lower March low versus the February low. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD, along with daily MACD are tiring, turning lower or steadily sloping down. I will look to go short in the red zone (of the daily chart), targeting the green zone for early next week. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

Nasdaq100 (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr

