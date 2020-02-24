|
|
Nasdaq100 (NQ) Tries Reclaiming Weekly Chart Upchannel Support
Monday, February 24, 2020
by Darren Chu, CFA of Tradable Patterns
|
The Nasdaq100 (NQ) slid almost 4% yesterday, breaking below upchannel support (on the daily and weekly chart). Significantly, although odds are fairly good for NQ to reclaim this upchannel support in the next few days, any clawing back above upchannel support will likely be shortlived. Before bears become aggressive, they will want to see a lower monthly high (in March) versus the February high, along with a lower March low versus the February low. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD, along with daily MACD are tiring, turning lower or steadily sloping down. I will look to go short in the red zone (of the daily chart), targeting the green zone for early next week. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...
Click hereto read today's analysis of VIX, S&P500
Nasdaq100 (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr
Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.
Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.
Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.
Recent articles from this author
- Nasdaq100 (NQ) Tries Reclaiming Weekly Chart Upchannel Support - Monday, February 24, 2020
- Soybean (ZS) Tries Continuing Daily Chart Downchannel - Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Testing 2 Month Upchannel Support - Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Cotton (CT) Daily MACD Positively Crossing - Thursday, February 20, 2020
- GBPAUD Trying to Resume Weekly Chart Ascending Wedge - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
About the author
Before the launch of Tradable Patterns , Darren Chu, CFA, served as IntercontinentalExchange | NYSE Liffe's country manager for Australia, India, and the UAE between July 2010 and January 2014, expanding his role to look after Liffe business development in APAC ex-Japan/Korea until his departure mid April 2014. His primary remit was developing relationships with Liffe clients, prospects and partners in the buyside (traditional and alternative asset managers), proprietary trading (high frequency algo as well as manual, point and click traders), bank, broker (institutional and retail), commodity trader and ISV community. Key futures and options promoted included European/London rate benchmarks such as the Euribor, Short Sterling, Gilts, London/European index futures including the FTSE and CAC, London soft commodities (Robusta Coffee, Cocoa, White Sugar), Paris (MATIF) markets (Milling Wheat, Rapeseed), and NYSE Liffe US markets with the MSCI EM, MSCI EAFE, gold/silver, Eurodollar, US Treasury and GCF Repo futures being the focus.
Previously, Darren was with the TMX Group | Montreal Exchange for 4 years, marketing Canadian futures and options across North America, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. Darren also launched and managed CMC Markets Canada's Chinese marketing and sales team, along with educational offering. On the academic trail, Darren has been a frequent guest speaker at Canadian universities as well as an author of content for 3 derivatives courses offered by Canadian Securities Institute and mandatory for licensing of Canadian derivatives industry professionals.
Darren can be reached at +65 8118 8840 or via email at darrenchu@tradablepatterns.com.
contributing author since 11/21/2017