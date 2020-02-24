I follow many trading products using my math on intraday, daily and weekly trends. using the same mathematical formulas.



Today I review the day chart of ESH20 futures using my Gasline5 Super indicator which is a Math Quant Cybernetic Consciousness. Its a four dimensional fractal geometry measuring movement of akasha. The black line, green histogram and olive lines act as an Over Bought/Sold Nonlinear Time Manifold. The bars of the chart have green and red dot`s which Function as flow. Also a volatility Vortex point when both are on one Bar. Smoothed by stochastic, standard deviation, binary in symbolic algebra (with Gauss, Euler). Questions? E-mail DocDow1818@gmail.com



About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.