RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

The Narrative Has Changed!
Monday, February 24, 2020

by Edgard Cabanillas of Alpine Trading LLC

Hello All:

When the market gaps, it means ALWAYS it will fill the GAPS! ALWAYS! Any technician will tell you that. SO FOR ANY STOCK MARKET BULL, TAKE HEAD. YOU ARE WRONG AND IN FOR A ROUGH RIDE IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. I told you BULLS that a few weeks ago and didn't pay attention. Maybe you will NOW!

Today, all 3 MAJOR market indices gapped down at the market open. So what does that mean. The philosophy among market technicians is that ANY GAP IS ALWAYS FILLED. So eventually the market will get over this frenzy of market sell-off because of the CORONAVIRUS scare AND consequences. However, it won't be anytime soon. As I mentioned before, the market trend was and is changing. The double top was evident to anybody studying the market, no matter what analyst tells you, that is what we KNOW as technicians.

The main topic of discussion in the last year has not been CORONAVIRUS, but rather an irresponsible TRADE WAR that benefits not one person in the majority tax paying bracket, the middle class but rather the oppressive socialist regime ruling the White House in the past few decades. So, I will defer to a long-term discussion on how Republicans can be soclalists just as much as Demoracts can be to another time. Please feel free to call or text or email me on this discussion. I love to debate.

Those that have been following me for years will know that I am a Libertarian and won't push my opinion on any one. But if you have benefited from my advice, you should do the right thing and you know that I am right about this major turn in the stock market.

With all that being said, I am riding the Stock Market downturn with a put on Gold as it seems short-term to be overbought. Never underestimate a technician to do the do the right balance.

Best Regards

Edgard Cabanillas

President, Alpine Trading LLC

Tel: + 1 949 357 4948

email:edgard@alpine-trading.net

www.alpine-trading.net

About the author

Edgard Cabanillas

Edgard Cabanillas brings 22 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops.

Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests.

You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.
