Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly cattle-on-feed report, released at 3:00 p.m. ET Friday, and analysts’ estimates as compiled by the Wall Street Journal. In million head.

Numbers USDA’s Average Range

2020 2019 estimated of analysts’ of analysts’

% of prev yr estimates

On-feed Feb 11.928M 11.676M 102 102.3 101.8- 103.0

Placed in Jan 1.955M 1.967M 99 101.5 97.8- 103.5

Marketed in Jan 1.931M 1.910M 101 101.0 97.6- 101.6

Note: USDA rounds its estimates to the nearest whole number.

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were a little higher but closed near the weekly lows. The export sales report on Friday was disappointing. The move lower comes amid weaker world prices for Wheat. Russia has been lowering its prices in an effort to stimulate sales. East and West Europe have weaker prices as well. The good news is that sales of US Wheat continue to move along at a good pace, at least until last week. There is a space for US Wheat in the world market even with all of the competition from Russia and also Europe. The competition for sales is strong as seen in the Russian and European pricing and this is what has hurt the futures prices recently. The super strong US Dollar just adds to the difficulty US producers and exporters have with sales of US Wheat into the world market.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average near to below normal. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions except for some light snow tomorrow. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions, but some snow in the ar south today. Temperatures should average near to below normal today, then above normal by the end of the week.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to up with objectives of 574 March. Support is at 555, 553, and 549 March, with resistance at 567, 571, and 576 March. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 488 and 506 March. Support is at 471, 463, and 459 March, with resistance at 487, 490, and 496 March. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to up with objectives of 545 and 560 March. Support is at 529, 525, and 520 March, and resistance is at 538, 541, and 543 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 647,497

: 122,557 90,462 245,596 70,247 188,730 172,398 63,672 610,799 588,461: 36,698 59,036

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 (Change in open interest: 13,248) :

: 8,607 -9,704 4,943 -4,090 11,025 2,556 6,183 12,015 12,446: 1,233 802

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 18.9 14.0 37.9 10.8 29.1 26.6 9.8 94.3 90.9: 5.7 9.1

: Total Traders: 420 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 110 119 139 70 121 54 23 320 327:

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 313,424

: Positions :

: 51,832 57,852 85,843 61,788 126,149 86,091 20,791 285,554 290,636: 27,869 22,788

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 (Change in open interest: -4,586) :

: 2,650 -561 -2,819 -3,072 -1,555 -565 -335 -3,806 -5,270: -780 684

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 16.5 18.5 27.4 19.7 40.2 27.5 6.6 91.1 92.7: 8.9 7.3

: Total Traders: 283 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 69 58 86 86 86 36 18 244 205:

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 74,770 :

: Positions :

: 38,584 36,819 2,294 0 8 4,751 16,642 3,814 6,440 1,355 4,558 :

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 :

: 149 -3,581 112 0 2 651 5,688 67 -25 60 506 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 51.6 49.2 3.1 0.0 0.0 6.4 22.3 5.1 8.6 1.8 6.1 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 96 :

: 46 36 . 0 . 9 12 6 9 7 12 :

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 24,603 :

: Positions :

: 7,520 21,483 4,225 181 1,696 8,272 0 264 1,520 100 600 :

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 :

: 343 1,162 0 -376 242 346 0 -4 79 100 -115 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 30.6 87.3 17.2 0.7 6.9 33.6 0.0 1.1 6.2 0.4 2.4 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 30 :

: 11 20 . . . 5 0 . . . . :

RICE

General Comments: Rice was a little higher in narrow range trading. Some producers are selling the next crop and the trade and open interest in the September contract is relatively large for the time of year. More selling from producers of the next crop is expected on any further rally attempts. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. The US domestic market is now quiet with the harvest mostly done and no one real interested in selling. Mills and exporters are thought to be covered for now but will need to step into the market to buy again soon.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers and rains through early this week. Temperatures should be near to above normal today, then near to below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to down with objectives of 1299 March. Support is at 1324, 1316, and 1308 March, with resistance at 1352, 1357, and 1374 March.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 14,764 :

: Positions :

: 4,926 9,213 92 0 0 5,373 928 0 606 1,176 1,259 :

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 :

: 67 -418 0 0 0 -423 -133 0 -84 -102 -24 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 33.4 62.4 0.6 0.0 0.0 36.4 6.3 0.0 4.1 8.0 8.5 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 65 :

: 17 17 . 0 0 20 . 0 9 6 13 :

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn moved a little lower last week. Oats were sharply unchanged. Neither market has much going on for it right now. Export demand has been disappointing, but it was solid last week, and ethanol and other industrial demand has started to improve but faces an uncertain road ahead. Export demand remains an open question despite the big sales in the last few weeks and the trade deals consummated in the last couple of weeks with Canada, Mexico, and China. Much of the improved ethanol demand will be seen if and when China starts to buy. Feed demand is improved.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 376, 375, and 371 March, and resistance is at 383, 385, and 388 March. Trends in Oats are mixed to down with objectives of 286, 284, and 281 March. Support is at 293, 288, and 283 March, and resistance is at 301, 305, and 307 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,901,283

: Positions :

: 150,163 264,215 480,430 514,412 763,465 457,834 178,895 1,602,840 1,687,005: 298,444 214,278

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 (Change in open interest: 32,727) :

: 14,906 11,771 -643 2,421 3,062 14,895 17,456 31,579 31,646: 1,148 1,082

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 7.9 13.9 25.3 27.1 40.2 24.1 9.4 84.3 88.7: 15.7 11.3

: Total Traders: 786 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 142 143 197 354 346 53 31 662 622:

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

OATS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #004603 Open Interest is 6,010 :

: Positions :

: 1,760 4,837 112 0 0 1,099 0 0 1,377 4 151 :

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 :

: 203 166 -1 0 0 -202 -61 0 -6 3 20 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 29.3 80.5 1.9 0.0 0.0 18.3 0.0 0.0 22.9 0.1 2.5 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 28 :

: 10 15 . 0 0 5 0 0 4 . . :

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and Soybean Meal both closed a little lower. It seems like everyone is waiting for the trade deal with China to kick in and for them to buy in quantity. The news that the Phase One deal that covered agricultural goods was scheduled to get started last week but nothing happened. China has not yet asked for a modification of the terms due to the Coronavirus outbreak currently decimating the south central area of the country. There are hopes that China will start to buy in earnest from the US starting very soon. A lot will depend on the price of US Soybeans and those from Brazil and Argentina. Lower prices there will hurt overall demand here, and lower prices are very possible in Brazil. Brazil is harvesting now and yield reports from the field indicate that a bumper crop is coming. Argentina has been dry but is now getting some very timely rains. A super strong US Dollar has hurt US export chances in all products.

Overnight News: Mexico bought 163,290 tons of US Soybeans.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to down with objectives of 873, 861, and 854 March. Support is at 885, 878, and 876 March, and resistance is at 898, 900, and 902 March. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed to down with objectives of 285.00, 283.00, and 276.00 March Support is at 286.00, 283.00, and 280.00 March, and resistance is at 291.00, 294.00, and 295.00 March. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 2910 and 2870 March. Support is at 3000, 2980, and 2930 March, with resistance at 3100, 3170, and 3190 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 1,026,078

: Positions :

: 65,722 163,298 292,140 369,497 426,166 219,927 73,223 947,286 954,827: 78,792 71,251

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 (Change in open interest: -22,695) :

: -714 -4,327 -20,547 -6,129 10,774 4,618 -4,392 -22,772 -18,491: 77 -4,204

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.4 15.9 28.5 36.0 41.5 21.4 7.1 92.3 93.1: 7.7 6.9

: Total Traders: 599 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 164 123 201 200 198 53 28 510 473:

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 561,772

: Positions :

: 62,859 45,148 157,359 166,803 293,957 138,259 34,736 525,279 531,200: 36,493 30,572

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 (Change in open interest: 3,391) :

: -5,489 6,205 10,219 8,108 -8,394 -7,461 -5,778 5,377 2,251: -1,986 1,140

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 11.2 8.0 28.0 29.7 52.3 24.6 6.2 93.5 94.6: 6.5 5.4

: Total Traders: 335 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 95 60 112 94 87 43 23 287 246:

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 538,260

: Positions :

: 47,252 116,642 119,079 191,557 228,940 128,496 39,684 486,384 504,345: 51,876 33,915

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 (Change in open interest: 2,907) :

: 832 5,121 2,109 -635 -1,625 1,668 -2,748 3,975 2,857: -1,068 50

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.8 21.7 22.1 35.6 42.5 23.9 7.4 90.4 93.7: 9.6 6.3

: Total Traders: 346 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 70 92 98 111 96 38 20 282 259:

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was mostly lower in range trading. Nearby months were unchanged to higher. The strong action of the US Dollar was a little supportive. Palm Oil was sharply lower on ideas of weaker demand brought on by the spread of the Carona Virus. Demand from India has been hardest hit due to a political problem between the two countries. Production is lower so the demand loss will not be felt as much. Palm Oil is really in a liquidation mode right now.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 457.00, 448.00, and 445.00 March, with resistance at 461.00, 465.00, and 466.00 March. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 2550, 2530, and 2520 May, with resistance at 2620, 2670, and 2760 May.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of February 18, 2020

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 193,657 :

: Positions :

: 157,919 88,684 5,682 1,296 711 792 70,439 4,545 7,612 10,929 15,197 :

: Changes from: February 11, 2020 :

: -5,478 -7,424 64 141 -8 -270 3,042 -711 -115 -1,783 -126 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 81.5 45.8 2.9 0.7 0.4 0.4 36.4 2.3 3.9 5.6 7.8 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 219 :

: 39 53 6 . . 4 59 9 31 47 22 :

Midwest Weather Forecast: Rains today and snow tomorrow, then mostly dry weather. Temperatures should average near to below normal after a warm day today.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

February +50 Mar

+155 Mar

+100 Mar +57 Mar

+12 Mar N/A

March +53 Mar

+105 Mar

+59 Mar

April +55 May

+105 May

+50 May

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Feb 21

WINNIPEG — The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 425.76 -33.54 Mar 2020 up 0.10

Basis: Thunder Bay 474.40 7.00 May 2020 dn 0.60

Basis: Vancouver 485.40 18.00 May 2020 dn 0.60

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

(news@marketsfarm.com, or 204-414-9084)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – February 24

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Monday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 655.00 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Apr 650.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

May/Jun 630.00 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 622.50 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 617.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 657.50 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Apr 652.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

May/Jun 632.50 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 625.00 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Aug/Sep 620.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 660.00 -22.50 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 645.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change T raded

Mar 2,670.00 -30.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 193.00 -02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.2230)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Feb 24

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 89,007 lots, or 3.67 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 3,542 3,591 3,542 3,580 3,563 3,585 22 106 893

May-20 4,137 4,150 4,106 4,119 4,110 4,125 15 80,738 120,293

Jul-20 4,140 4,153 4,118 4,118 4,123 4,130 7 6 53

Sep-20 4,060 4,090 4,060 4,074 4,059 4,073 14 7,981 21,876

Nov-20 3,978 3,980 3,978 3,980 3,984 3,979 -5 3 262

Jan-21 4,000 4,010 3,977 3,997 3,981 3,993 12 173 1,293

Corn

Turnover: 284,531 lots, or 5.48 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 1,883 1,887 1,874 1,875 1,874 1,876 2 1,341 9,739

May-20 1,912 1,917 1,910 1,913 1,908 1,913 5 210,775 593,677

Jul-20 1,937 1,943 1,936 1,939 1,935 1,939 4 11,557 55,965

Sep-20 1,960 1,967 1,959 1,961 1,958 1,962 4 57,816 304,421

Nov-20 1,978 1,982 1,976 1,976 1,978 1,979 1 916 4,490

Jan-21 1,991 1,997 1,991 1,992 1,990 1,993 3 2,126 8,239

Soymeal

Turnover: 970,726 lots, or 25.86 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 2,630 2,630 2,574 2,574 2,643 2,611 -32 1,339 6,073

May-20 2,650 2,654 2,616 2,619 2,668 2,632 -36 595,165 1,322,428

Jul-20 2,692 2,692 2,652 2,653 2,698 2,664 -34 74,768 85,527

Aug-20 2,727 2,729 2,692 2,694 2,735 2,703 -32 1,195 2,830

Sep-20 2,738 2,740 2,709 2,710 2,753 2,723 -30 281,553 1,264,270

Nov-20 2,769 2,769 2,734 2,735 2,778 2,747 -31 7,870 2,154

Dec-20 2,787 2,787 2,765 2,765 2,803 2,776 -27 27 322

Jan-21 2,792 2,793 2,768 2,770 2,806 2,780 -26 8,809 29,360

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,190,716 lots, or 64.79 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 5,484 5,512 5,420 5,438 5,498 5,464 -34 16 75

Apr-20 5,688 5,728 5,650 5,662 5,692 5,706 14 16 10

May-20 5,500 5,504 5,390 5,404 5,514 5,442 -72 1,060,370 382,228

Jun-20 – – – 5,476 5,476 5,476 0 0 5

Jul-20 5,424 5,424 5,330 5,330 5,416 5,376 -40 2 303

Aug-20 – – – 5,466 5,492 5,466 -26 0 3

Sep-20 5,466 5,470 5,378 5,402 5,466 5,426 -40 128,887 114,935

Oct-20 5,432 5,466 5,432 5,466 5,426 5,448 22 2 6

Nov-20 – – – 5,586 5,564 5,586 22 0 5

Dec-20 5,558 5,558 5,558 5,558 5,528 5,558 30 2 161

Jan-21 5,436 5,436 5,346 5,362 5,406 5,380 -26 1,421 5,522

Feb-21 – – – 5,412 5,412 5,412 0 0 0

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 522,602 lots, or 30.99 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 5,850 5,850 5,850 5,850 5,798 5,850 52 5 4

May-20 5,942 5,958 5,858 5,896 5,946 5,906 -40 435,872 367,679

Jul-20 5,990 5,994 5,942 5,978 6,008 5,978 -30 5 423

Aug-20 – – – 6,078 6,078 6,078 0 0 4

Sep-20 6,074 6,084 5,986 6,030 6,066 6,038 -28 84,160 194,689

Nov-20 6,084 6,084 6,084 6,084 6,104 6,084 -20 2 213

Dec-20 6,180 6,180 6,146 6,170 6,212 6,170 -42 9 8

Jan-21 6,200 6,206 6,116 6,148 6,196 6,156 -40 2,549 12,572

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.