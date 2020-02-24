Rice Futures---Rice futures in the May contract is currently trading down $0.06 at 13.52 as I will be recommending a bearish position if prices close below 13.48 while then placing the stop-loss above multi year high which stands at 13.98 as the risk would be around $1,000 per contract plus slippage & commission .
Rice prices are now trading below their 20 day moving average, but still above their 100-day as this has been a strong trend to the upside, but it looks to me that the trend has finally turned especially with the uncertainty around the Coronavirus as I think prices look vulnerable for the next leg down so look to play this to the downside as prices look extremely expensive in my opinion as the risk/reward is highly in your favor..
TREND: MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
