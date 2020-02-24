Looking To Sell Rice



Rice Futures---Rice futures in the May contract is currently trading down $0.06 at 13.52 as I will be recommending a bearish position if prices close below 13.48 while then placing the stop-loss above multi year high which stands at 13.98 as the risk would be around $1,000 per contract plus slippage & commission . Rice prices are now trading below their 20 day moving average, but still above their 100-day as this has been a strong trend to the upside, but it looks to me that the trend has finally turned especially with the uncertainty around the Coronavirus as I think prices look vulnerable for the next leg down so look to play this to the downside as prices look extremely expensive in my opinion as the risk/reward is highly in your favor.. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



