Wheat Prices Lower 4th Day In A Row



Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 4th consecutive session down another $0.10 at 5.41 a bushel as the entire commodity and stock sectors are sharply lower today as the Coronavirus has spread throughout Europe and it's causing panic at this time. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 5.44 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a closing basis only at 5.66 as that level was breached a couple times last week, but closed below that level as that is why that is such an important theory as the close is the most significant level. One interesting fact is the large money managed funds are long about 64,000 contracts and if they start to liquidate prices then could start to fall rather dramatically as major support stands at 5.38 and if that is broken I think the door could be opened all the way down to the 5.00 level rather quickly. Wheat prices are trading below their 20-day but slightly above their 100 day moving average standing at 5.36 as all of this uncertainty looks to push prices lower in my opinion as I also have a short oat position at the current time. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: INCREASING

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.