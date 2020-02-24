Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 4th consecutive session down another $0.10 at 5.41 a bushel as the entire commodity and stock sectors are sharply lower today as the Coronavirus has spread throughout Europe and it's causing panic at this time.
I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 5.44 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a closing basis only at 5.66 as that level was breached a couple times last week, but closed below that level as that is why that is such an important theory as the close is the most significant level.
One interesting fact is the large money managed funds are long about 64,000 contracts and if they start to liquidate prices then could start to fall rather dramatically as major support stands at 5.38 and if that is broken I think the door could be opened all the way down to the 5.00 level rather quickly.
Wheat prices are trading below their 20-day but slightly above their 100 day moving average standing at 5.36 as all of this uncertainty looks to push prices lower in my opinion as I also have a short oat position at the current time.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
