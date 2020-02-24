How far can the February bears push us?



The stock market is finding its previous lows and, if broken, can leg down to the next support level 1,000 more points lower on the DOW and send more fear into our grain and meat markets. With the virus stepping into more countries that will have a hard time conatining it, the word pandemic starts to be thrown around.

Eugene Graner is the founder and President of Heartland Investor Capital Management Inc.

