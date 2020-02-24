The financial markets have been fluctuating for most of the last week. Then on Friday we got worse-than-expected PMI numbers release, and corona virus fears reappeared ahead of the weekend. So markets went risk-off again. This week we will have some important economic data releases, but will they move markets more than virus news? Lets take a look at the details.

The week behind

Wednesdays FOMC Meeting Minutes release has been the most anticipated economic event of the last week. But it wasnt much of a game changer as stocks, price of gold along with currencies went sideways following that release. The other economic data releases were mixed. Then on Friday we got worse than expected PMI numbers announcement. It pushed stock prices lower and gold higher. There were also corona virus fears ahead of the weekend.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? Apart from Tuesdays CB Consumer Confidence, there wont be much important economic news releases this week. But we will have Preliminary GDP, Durable Goods Orders, Personal Spending, Personal Income, Chicago PMI. Will those data releases affect markets in a more meaningful way than corona-virus-related news in the coming days? We will also have some economic news releases from the Eurozone, Australia and Canada. Lets take a look at key highlights:

Tuesday's CB Consumer Confidence will be the most important economic data release this week.

The other important economic data announcements include Wednesday's New Home Sales, Thursday's Preliminary GDP , Durable Goods Orders , Pending Home Sales, Friday's Personal Spending , Personal Income , Chicago PMI , Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

On Tuesday and Friday we will get economic data releases from Germany , and on Wednesday the ECB President Lagarde will speak .

The currency traders will surely have to focus on this week's economic data releases from Australia and Canada .

You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Investors Perspective

Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 a.m. U.S. -CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

Thursday, February 27

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

Friday, February 28

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

8:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

Crude Oil

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 27

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

Friday, February 28

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

8:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

Stock Markets

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 a.m. U.S. -CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

Thursday, February 27

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

Friday, February 28

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

8:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD

Tuesday, February 25

2:00 a.m. Eurozone - German Final GDP q/q

10:00 a.m. U.S. -CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, February 26

8:30 a.m. Eurozone - ECB President Lagarde Speech

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

Thursday, February 27

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

Friday, February 28

8:00 a.m. Eurozone - German Preliminary CPI m/m

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

USD/JPY

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

Thursday, February 27

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

6:30 p.m. Japan - Tokyo Core CPI y/y, Unemployment Rate

6:50 p.m. Japan - Retail Sales y/y, Preliminary Industrial Production m/m

Friday, February 28

12:00 a.m. Japan - Housing Starts y/y

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

8:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

GBP/USD

Monday, February 24

1:30 p.m. U.K. - MPC Member Haldane Speech

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

Thursday, February 27

5:30 a.m. U.K. - MPC Member Cunliffe Speech

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

Friday, February 28

6:15 a.m. U.K. - MPC Member Haldane Speech

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

11:15 a.m. U.K. - MPC Member Cunliffe Speech

USD/CAD

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

12:15 a.m. Canada - Governor Council Member Lane Speech

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

Thursday, February 27

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

8:30 a.m. Canada - Current Account

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

Friday, February 28

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

8:30 a.m. Canada - GDP m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

8:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

7:30 p.m. Australia - Construction Work Done q/q

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 a.m. U.S. - New Home Sales

7:30 p.m. Australia - Private Capital Expenditure q/q

Thursday, February 27

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m

7:30 p.m. Australia - Private Sector Credit m/m

Friday, February 28

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

8:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

Summing up, if youre an investor and not a trader, you should pay extra attention to the mentioned Tuesdays CB Consumer Confidence release. There will also be series of other quite important U.S. economic data releases in the coming week. Plus, the Canadian Dollar currency traders should focus on Fridays GDP number release in Canada.

We hope you enjoyed reading the above free analysis, and we encourage you to read today's Market News Report - this analysis' full version. The full Alert includes also the Traders Perspective which is very useful for the people who trade within shorter time frames. There's no risk in subscribing right away, because there's a 30-day money back guarantee for all our products, so we encourage you to subscribe today.

Check more of our free articles on our website just drop by and have a look. We encourage you to sign up for our daily newsletter, too - it's free and if you don't like it, you can unsubscribe with just 2 clicks. If you sign up today, you'll also get 7 days of free access to our premium daily Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up for the free newsletter today!

Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.