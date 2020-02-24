Coronavirus Global Pandemic Spreads. The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/24/2020



We kickoff the week with Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 7:30 A.M., Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index at 9:30 A.M., Export Inspections at 10:00 A.M., 3&6-Month Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., and wrapping it up with Fed Mester Speech and Cold Storage at 2:00 P.M. Pandemic spreads and so does fear as the global markets react or overreact as we are taking it on the chin in the early going. On the Corn front and the Grain complex farmers and traders have an uneasy feeling with China being forced to cancel their purchase of U.S. ag products ready for export in early March as they are now aware the virus is not contained as previously thought. This panic shall to pass but when and how soon. I believe market wise the damage has been done, and I am looking to be a buyer at certain support levels. One market that will be rocking some more is the VIX Index. Getting back to Corn First Notice Day on all March Grains is on Friday. The market is treading water at the moment with the March contract currently trading at 374 which is 3 cents lower. The trading range has been 376 ¼ to 372 ¼. On the Ethanol front there were no new trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The April contract settled at 1.337 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.323 and 1 offer @ 1.353 with Open Interest at 301 contracts. On the Crude Oil front the market is following suit with the rest of the commodities free fall. Panic mode or not we still have demand to factor in with tightening supplies. In the overnight electronic session the April Crude Oil is currently trading at 5123 which is 215 points lower. The trading range has been 5264 to 5112. On the natural gas front the market is not even considering the monster winter storm approaching from Canada with the cold temps are not expected to last long. In the overnight electronic session the March contract is currently trading at 1.860 which is 4 ½ cents lower. The trading range has been 1.884 to 1.829. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn





Recent articles from this author Coronavirus Global Pandemic Spreads. The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/24/2020

John Deere Bests the Street. The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/21/2020

Show Me the Money! The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/20/2020

Spread of Coronavirus Slows in China. The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/19/2020

China Set For Farm Purchase Early March. The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/18/2020

About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com