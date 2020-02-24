S&P 500 Now Lower on the Year - U.S. Dollar Higher



February 24, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures are sharply lower, as the coronavirus cases outside of China increase. Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections today. However, China relaxed some curbs on movement, including in Beijing, as the rate of new infections eased there. The January Chicago Federal Reserve national activity index was negative 0.25 when negative 0.6 was expected. The 9:30 central time February Dallas Federal Reserve manufacturing survey is expected to be 2.1. This index tracks factory activity in Texas on a monthly basis. Futures are now lower from the beginning of the year, but are likely to be higher on the year by the end of the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES Flight to quality buying continues to come into the U.S. dollar. The euro currency is lower in spite of news that German business morale unexpectedly increased in February. The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 96.1 when the consensus forecast was for a decline to 95.3. Higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar and lower prices are likely for the euro. The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar declined due to falling crude oil prices. The selling in the Canadian dollar was limited by news that wholesale sales in Canada increased 0.9% in December, which compares to the anticipated gain of 0.5%. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are higher due to flight to quality buying in light of reports of the growing number of cases of the coronavirus outside of China. The 10-year Treasury note yield is close to a record low. Loretta Mester of the Federal Reserve will speak at 2:00. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is an 87% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 78%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3222.00 Resistance 3314.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 99.250 Resistance 99.640 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.08110 Resistance 1.08650 March 20Japanese Yen Support .89280 Resistance .90400 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75080 Resistance .75550 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6580 Resistance .6626 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 165^8 Resistance 167^16 April 20Gold Support 1650.0 Resistance 1694.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 50.50 Resistance 52.70 March 20Copper Support 2.5550 Resistance 2.5950 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you. Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



Recent articles from this author S&P 500 Now Lower on the Year - U.S. Dollar Higher

US Dollar Lower But Likely to Recover

U.S. Dollar at Highest Since May 2017

U.S. Dollar at New Three Year High

U.S. Dollar at New Four Month High

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.