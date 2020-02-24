Growth/Inflation SLOWING-
"Risk happens slowly and then all at once" - We all know how the saying goes of course. If you weren't prepared for this, then you must have been staring at the Dow Jones for the past few months. Bonds and Gold have been the tell tales on this one for more than 6 months now. Money managers have been pouring money into "safety" for nearly a year now, all the while chasing performance in equities. CNBC and Cramer are out "carnival barking" this moring - they sure do a great job of getting you into markets, but NEVER seem to tell you when to GET OUT! Do macro before macro does you.
The Top/Down:
Equities- SP500 down -2.55%, Nasdaq - 2.83%, Russell 2000 -2.67% for breakfast. Manage the ranges we provide and trade with the 6 month trend. Recommended, continue to look for "Selling" opportunities in the Small Cap Index (Russell 2000) when it registers overbought at the top of our range below.
Treasuries- Bond traders are cutting rates for the Fed right now. Bond traders have been front running the Feds pivot back to dovish (which hasn't happened yet, but will soon) this whole time. The 10yr yielding 1.39% and has its eyes set on the all time low of 1.36%. Manage the ranges provided below, and trade with a bullish bias on Bonds until further notice.
Gold- Same thing as treasuries, safety flows have been moving into Gold since the end of 2018 (the cycle peak). Gold and the Dollar have been carrying a positive (60%) correlation for nearly 1yr now. Added gold to our list of Longs officially at the beginning of 2019. Working well.
Oil- Crashing again. Our active traders recieved the sell signal by email last Thursday (when Oil registered overbought/bearish trend in the model). Manage the range below and don't be afraid to book gains this morning!
Dollar- Added the USD to our list of "Longs" in Early Feb - a little late yes, but within this part of the cycle CASH is a top long position.
Bull/Bear Line-up
|Bullish
|Gold
|GC
|Jan 8 2019
|Commodities
|Utilities
|XLU
|July 5 2018
|Equities
|2yr Notes
|ZT
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|10yr Notes
|ZN
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|30yr Bonds
|ZB
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|US Dollar
|DX
|Feb 3 2020
|Currency Futures
|Bearish
|Russell 2000
|RTY
|Feb 5 2019
|Equity Futures
|Interest Rates
|N/A
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income
|Commodities
|CRB Index
|Feb 3 2020
|Commodity Futures
|Energy
|CL
|Feb 3 2020
|Commodity Futures
Actionable Ranges and Trends
|SP500
|Bullish
|3224
|3371
|Nasdaq 100
|Bullish
|9079
|9608
|Russell 2000
|Bearish
|1621
|1672
|10yr Yield
|Bearish
|1.43%
|1.58%
|VIX
|Bullish
|16.05
|24.05
|Oil
|Bearish
|49.64
|53.89
|Gold
|Bullish
|1607
|1698
|USD (Cash)
|Bullish
|98.65
|100.07
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|108
|109.5
|USD/JPY
|Bullish
|109.91
|112.14
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.