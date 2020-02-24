rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

***Market Insights - The Macro Rundown for Feb 24
Monday, February 24, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Bookmark and Share

Growth/Inflation SLOWING-

"Risk happens slowly and then all at once" - We all know how the saying goes of course. If you weren't prepared for this, then you must have been staring at the Dow Jones for the past few months. Bonds and Gold have been the tell tales on this one for more than 6 months now. Money managers have been pouring money into "safety" for nearly a year now, all the while chasing performance in equities. CNBC and Cramer are out "carnival barking" this moring - they sure do a great job of getting you into markets, but NEVER seem to tell you when to GET OUT! Do macro before macro does you.

The Top/Down:

Equities- SP500 down -2.55%, Nasdaq - 2.83%, Russell 2000 -2.67% for breakfast. Manage the ranges we provide and trade with the 6 month trend. Recommended, continue to look for "Selling" opportunities in the Small Cap Index (Russell 2000) when it registers overbought at the top of our range below.

Treasuries- Bond traders are cutting rates for the Fed right now. Bond traders have been front running the Feds pivot back to dovish (which hasn't happened yet, but will soon) this whole time. The 10yr yielding 1.39% and has its eyes set on the all time low of 1.36%. Manage the ranges provided below, and trade with a bullish bias on Bonds until further notice.

Gold- Same thing as treasuries, safety flows have been moving into Gold since the end of 2018 (the cycle peak). Gold and the Dollar have been carrying a positive (60%) correlation for nearly 1yr now. Added gold to our list of Longs officially at the beginning of 2019. Working well.

Oil- Crashing again. Our active traders recieved the sell signal by email last Thursday (when Oil registered overbought/bearish trend in the model). Manage the range below and don't be afraid to book gains this morning!

Dollar- Added the USD to our list of "Longs" in Early Feb - a little late yes, but within this part of the cycle CASH is a top long position.

Make sure you sign up for our Live **Trade Signal recommendations and **Market Insights by email at the bottome! Good Luck.

Bull/Bear Line-up

Bullish
Gold GC Jan 8 2019 Commodities
Utilities XLU July 5 2018 Equities
2yr Notes ZT July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures
10yr Notes ZN July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures
30yr Bonds ZB July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures
US Dollar DX Feb 3 2020 Currency Futures
Bearish
Russell 2000 RTY Feb 5 2019 Equity Futures
Interest Rates N/A July 5 2018 Fixed Income
Commodities CRB Index Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures
Energy CL Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures


Actionable Ranges and Trends

SP500 Bullish 3224 3371
Nasdaq 100 Bullish 9079 9608
Russell 2000 Bearish 1621 1672
10yr Yield Bearish 1.43% 1.58%
VIX Bullish 16.05 24.05
Oil Bearish 49.64 53.89
Gold Bullish 1607 1698
USD (Cash) Bullish 98.65 100.07
EUR/USD Bearish 108 109.5
USD/JPY Bullish 109.91 112.14

Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy