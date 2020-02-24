Growth/Inflation SLOWING-

"Risk happens slowly and then all at once" - We all know how the saying goes of course. If you weren't prepared for this, then you must have been staring at the Dow Jones for the past few months. Bonds and Gold have been the tell tales on this one for more than 6 months now. Money managers have been pouring money into "safety" for nearly a year now, all the while chasing performance in equities. CNBC and Cramer are out "carnival barking" this moring - they sure do a great job of getting you into markets, but NEVER seem to tell you when to GET OUT! Do macro before macro does you.

The Top/Down:

Equities - SP500 down -2.55%, Nasdaq - 2.83%, Russell 2000 -2.67% for breakfast. Manage the ranges we provide and trade with the 6 month trend. Recommended, continue to look for "Selling" opportunities in the Small Cap Index (Russell 2000) when it registers overbought at the top of our range below.

Treasuries- Bond traders are cutting rates for the Fed right now. Bond traders have been front running the Feds pivot back to dovish (which hasn't happened yet, but will soon) this whole time. The 10yr yielding 1.39% and has its eyes set on the all time low of 1.36%. Manage the ranges provided below, and trade with a bullish bias on Bonds until further notice.

Gold- Same thing as treasuries, safety flows have been moving into Gold since the end of 2018 (the cycle peak). Gold and the Dollar have been carrying a positive (60%) correlation for nearly 1yr now. Added gold to our list of Longs officially at the beginning of 2019. Working well.

Oil- Crashing again. Our active traders recieved the sell signal by email last Thursday (when Oil registered overbought/bearish trend in the model). Manage the range below and don't be afraid to book gains this morning!

Dollar- Added the USD to our list of "Longs" in Early Feb - a little late yes, but within this part of the cycle CASH is a top long position.

Bull/Bear Line-up

Bullish Gold GC Jan 8 2019 Commodities Utilities XLU July 5 2018 Equities 2yr Notes ZT July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 10yr Notes ZN July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 30yr Bonds ZB July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures US Dollar DX Feb 3 2020 Currency Futures Bearish Russell 2000 RTY Feb 5 2019 Equity Futures Interest Rates N/A July 5 2018 Fixed Income Commodities CRB Index Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures Energy CL Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures



Actionable Ranges and Trends

SP500 Bullish 3224 3371 Nasdaq 100 Bullish 9079 9608 Russell 2000 Bearish 1621 1672 10yr Yield Bearish 1.43% 1.58% VIX Bullish 16.05 24.05 Oil Bearish 49.64 53.89 Gold Bullish 1607 1698 USD (Cash) Bullish 98.65 100.07 EUR/USD Bearish 108 109.5 USD/JPY Bullish 109.91 112.14

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.