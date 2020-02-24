WTI Crude oil may continue downtrend below 51.15 with target on 50.50



WTI Crude oil, CL futures market

Monday forecast, February 24

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 51.15, which will be followed by reaching support level 50.50 - 50.30.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 51.66, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 52.29.





DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor

About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.