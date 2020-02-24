|
WTI Crude oil may continue downtrend below 51.15 with target on 50.50
Monday, February 24, 2020
by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com
WTI Crude oil, CL futures market
Monday forecast, February 24
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 51.15, which will be followed by reaching support level 50.50 - 50.30.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 51.66, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 52.29.
