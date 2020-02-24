S&P500 can start correction to 3283.25 while trading above 3243.5



S&P500, ES futures market

Monday forecast, February 24

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3243.50, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3283.25 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3325.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start or from resistance 3283.25, or as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3234.50 which will be followed by moving down to support level 3223.50.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor

About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.