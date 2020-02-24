Elliott Wave View: Virgin Galactic ($SPCE) Extending The Impulse

rounded corner
Monday, February 24, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

February 20, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

Virgin Galactic ($SPCE) has had an impressive rally after setting all time lows after its IPO in the fall of 2019 and continues to impress as it extends the rally in a wave ((3)) impulse. Up from the 11/25/19 lows at 6.90, $SPCE ended a 5 waves cycle on 1/3/20 at 11.90 in wave ((1)) and favoured to have ended wave ((2)) on 1/6/20 at 11.06 in a shallow correction. From there a nest blue (1) cycle ended on 1/22/20 at 19.83 and blue (2) is favoured bottomed on 1/27/20 at 15.61. From there a further nest in the form of a red 1-2 and ((i))-((ii)) has been set and a wave ((iii)) breakout occurred on 2/10/20. Wave ((iii))-((iv)) is favoured complete with a red 3 top in place on 2/20/20 at 40.49 with a red 4 currently underway. The wave count sequence is currently incomplete and can still reach higher before topping for a red I cycle.

The Alternate count for Virgin Galactic is shown in grey, where the top could be imminent after one more red 4 low and final thrust up into red 5 of ((5)) of Red I. For now, considering the lack of bearish divergences shown on RSI, I do not favour this outcome.

Risk Management

It is important to realize that FOMO/MOMO is behind an extended impulse like this. Using proper risk management is absolutely essential when trading or investing in a stock such as SPCE that has enjoyed 500% gains in a matter of months. Note that Elliott Wave counts can evolve quickly, be sure to have your stops in and define your risk when trading and investing.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
