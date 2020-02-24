rounded corner
EUR/USD have correction to resistance 1.0856 while trading above support 1.0819
Monday, February 24, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

EUR/USD, 6E futures market
Monday forecast, February 24
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0819, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.0856 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1.0878.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start or from resistance 1.0856, or as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0819, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0793.

EUR/USD spot market
Monday forecast, February 24
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0805, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.0842 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1.0863.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start or from resistance 1.0842, or as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0805, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0779

DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor



About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
