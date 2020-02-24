EUR/USD, 6E futures market

Monday forecast, February 24

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0819, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.0856 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1.0878.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start or from resistance 1.0856, or as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0819, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0793.





EUR/USD spot market

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0805, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.0842 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1.0863.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start or from resistance 1.0842, or as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0805, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0779





DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor