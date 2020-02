Our team will be watching to see what the Bank of China (BOC) does. The current estimate is that one third of the small businesses in China will run out of cash by the end of the month and not be able to pay their bills.

Somehow, the Bank of China has to pump liquidity into the system to prevent this disease pandemic from turning into a full-blown financial panic. I think and hope that the BOC, European Central Bank, and the Fed will take action yet this week.