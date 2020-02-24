Redux; Buy Bonds-Shun Stocks



Below is my posting from February 18, newsletter, Commodity Insite entitled, Time To Embrace Bonds and Shun Stocks?

Here is what I suggested in my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite on February 11. The trading suggested below was followed up here on Inside Futures several times in other postings such as, T ime To Embrace Bonds and Shun Stocks? And, more specifically, Buy Bonds and Sell Stocks.

What I specifically suggested to my subscribers, brokerage clients and to those that recently purchased by book, Haunted By Markets was the following. **Suggested long March T-bonds 162.13-with suggested short in March Dow e-mini 29,341 on Feb. 11. And this morning though the session is quite young March Bonds are up 166.22 up 1 full point and 22 ticks while the March e-mini is 28,320, down 661 points. Needless to say, I am pleased with how the trading suggestion is unfolding.

Those that followed my advice and bought bonds and sold stocks should not allow that trade to turn into a bummer. Move stops down to where no loss will be incurred.

Also keep in mind that my work suggests loudly there are several low risk trading opportunities close at hand and on the long side of the ledger. Stay alert and follow Commodity Insite.

