I follow many trading products using my math on intraday, daily and weekly trends using all same mathematical formulas.

Today I review weekly chart of the Eurocurrency spot versus the U.S. Dollar. I am using my Gasline5 Super indicator which is a Math Quant Cybernetic Consciousness.

The Chart at the top is the Euro Currency. Below is my SVT Indicator.

Its a 4 dimensional fractal geometry measuring movement of akasha. The black line, green histogram and olive lines act as an Over Bought/Sold Nonlinear Time Manifold. The bars of the chart have green and red dot`s which Function as flow. Also a volatility Vortex point when both are on one Bar. Smoothed by stochastic, standard deviation, binary in symbolic algebra (with Gauss, Euler).

