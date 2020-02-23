Soybean (ZS) is sliding for a 2nd straight day to start the week in today's Asia morning, extending losses below the psychologically key 900 whole figure level. Significantly, ZS is at risk of retesting the January low, and is tentatively trying to extend a downchannel (on the daily chart). Odds are fairly high that any retest of the January low are an extension of the January bottoming effort. Nevertheless, bulls should monitor for a break below the January low which would pave the way for a retest of the 2019 low in the weeks thereafter. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are all sloping down. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for Friday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

Click hereto read today's analysis of Corn, Arabica Coffee

Soybean (ZS) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.