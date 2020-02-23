Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 7th consecutive session up another 17 cents at 18.70 an ounce continuing its bullish momentum looking to retest the contract high that was hit on September 4th at 19.87 in the coming days ahead as the Coronavirus is spreading worldwide sending panic throughout many sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down another 350 points as money flows are entering the precious metals and out of stocks as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 18.13 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 17.44 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 3 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

Silver prices are trading far above their 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is getting stronger to the upside as I think historically speaking prices still look very cheap and if you are not involved in this market look for some type of price pullback before entering into a bullish position therefor lowering the monetary risk as I see no reason to be short.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

