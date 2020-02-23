|
|
10 Year Note Hits New Highs
Sunday, February 23, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
10 Year Note Futures---The 10-year note in the March contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another 11 ticks at 132 / 06 hitting a contract high as the U.S stock market is down nearly 350 points all on concerns about the Coronavirus spreading worldwide.
The yield at the current time stands at 1.43% and if you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I think we could trade as low as 1.30% in the coming days ahead as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129 /18 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low of 130/19 as an exit strategy.
In my opinion I think prices could retest the July 4th 2016 high of 134/07 and if that is broken I think we could touch all-time highs which was hit on June 2012 at 135/29 as there is too much uncertainty at the current time therefor sending money flows into the bond sector as yields still look expensive.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: LOW
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Silver Prices Higher 7th Day In A Row - Sunday, February 23, 2020
- 10 Year Note Hits New Highs - Sunday, February 23, 2020
- My Platinum Recommendation - Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Will Gold Prices Hit $2,000 ? - Saturday, February 22, 2020
- 10 Year Note Yield Continues To Decline - Friday, February 21, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.