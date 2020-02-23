10 Year Note Futures---The 10-year note in the March contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another 11 ticks at 132 / 06 hitting a contract high as the U.S stock market is down nearly 350 points all on concerns about the Coronavirus spreading worldwide.

The yield at the current time stands at 1.43% and if you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I think we could trade as low as 1.30% in the coming days ahead as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129 /18 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low of 130/19 as an exit strategy.

In my opinion I think prices could retest the July 4th 2016 high of 134/07 and if that is broken I think we could touch all-time highs which was hit on June 2012 at 135/29 as there is too much uncertainty at the current time therefor sending money flows into the bond sector as yields still look expensive.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: LOW

