Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ



Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets We have expanded by adding a fully institutionalized research department with actionable trading recommendations. Our recommendations are comprised of limited risk options strategies, to receive more information please register here:

GET TRADE ALERTS!

If you are viewing this in Barchart, copy and paste the following link:

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-trade-alerts Cocoa (May) Fundamentals: Cocoa still facing production concerns but with the stock market falling, we maybe more focused on demand concerns. Ghana and the Ivory Coast have been still stressed by the weather but all that might not matter if the whole world focuses on the Coronavirus. Technicals: Trend traders still remain long with the bull flag continuing to grow. It feels like the next 100 point move is going to determine the next intermediate direction. They remain long from January 10 at 2602 with the market settling at 2843. The first level of support is at 2798 although they will head to the sidelines on a close below 2810. Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 2886***, 2935**** Pivot: 2810 Point traders would exit longs and head to sidelines Support: 2787***, 2700**** Sugar (May) Fundamentals: There is still tightness in Thailand and India with a shrinking crop. This is probably the strongest out of the softs sector, we need to see a breakout to reignite the bulls. Technicals: Trend traders are long from January 6th at 13.79 and with the market at 15.12 they are still feeling comfortable. Your key level of support is at 14.77 and sell triggers are a close below 14.53. Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/ Neutral Resistance: 15.29***, 15.50**** Key Pivot: 14.53 - Point traders would exit longs and head to sidelines Support: 14.50***, 14.00**** Coffee (May) Fundamentals: There is discussion of tightness in the Brazilian crop but really I think this is a collaboration of the Co-ops trying to support prices. Remember they have been suffering in a bear market for years and the one good bump up they get at the start of the year ended in another free fall. Technicals: Trend traders have issued a none meaning they are neither long of short. They are waiting for a break out over 114 or sell off below 95 in order to establish a position. Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 114***, 121**** Pivot: 114- Spot where trend traders get long. Support: 105***, 100**** Orange Juice (May) Fundamentals: Market is getting a small bump in demand from the Coronavirus outbreak. People still believe Orange Juice can cure your common cold so we should expect a bit of support. Technicals: The market has formed a bull flag and looks to breakout above 103 resistance. Trend traders are long from February 11tth at 102.30 and their sell triggers are at 97.10. Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance: 102.90***, 105**** 97.10 - Point where trend traders would head to the sidelines Support: 100***, 98.00**** Good luck and good trading, Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist 312-858-7303 Phil@Bluelinefutures.com Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know! You can email us at info@BlueLineFutures.com or call312-278-0500 BlueLineFutures.com Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ

Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ - February 13

About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.