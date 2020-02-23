Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the April contract settled last Friday in New York at 968 an ounce while currently trading at 983 up about $15 as I am now recommending a bullish position while placing the stop loss under the November 12th low of 874 as I want to give this trade some room as the risk is about $5,500 per contract plus slippage and commission.

This trade should only be taken with a larger trading account as I will not raise the stop-loss for another couple of weeks as I think there's a very low possibility that prices will trade down to that level as the precious metal sector is very bullish at this time.

Platinum prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the upside as gold prices have hit a 7 year high today and I also have a bullish silver recommendation which continues to move higher as I think prices will test the contract high which was it on January 16th at 1,046 in the coming days ahead.

The volatility is starting to expand as platinum historically speaking can have tremendous price swings on a daily basis as that is why I'm giving this trade some significant room, but that will change soon.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.