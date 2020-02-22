Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review: USDA Ag Outlook and Cattle-on-Feed reports set new direction



USDA Ag Outlook and Cattle-on-Feed reports set new direction Howdy market watchers! It was report week across agriculture markets with the USDA Ag Outlook Forum starting Thursday in Washington and Fridays monthly Cattle-on-Feed report after the close. News of the spreading coronavirus continued to dominate headlines as the death toll continues rising to near 2,500 souls. With last weeks monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production updates behind us, the grain, oilseed and cotton markets turned attention to this weeks annual Ag Outlook Forum for directional trade from recent range-bound activity. While wheat, corn, beans and cotton all traded lower in the second half of the week, the overall outcome wasnt that concerning from the balance tables. Corn and beans acres came in higher than last Februarys forecasts while wheat acres were slightly lower. With USDAs February report often overestimating final harvested acre numbers including the percent harvested, the market was partly expecting this especially over last years unprecedented year of prevent plant acres. At 94.0 million planted acres, this forecast would be the largest number of corn acres planted since 2016/17. Average corn yields at 178.5 bpa enlarged the stocks-to-use ratio to 17.9 percent from 13.4 percent last February as demand growth falls behind the supply pace. Corn futures particularly felt the selling pressure after March futures traded to the low-end of the recent range at $3.77. New crop December corn futures however fell further to fresh lows at $3.86. While were also expecting some planting delays in the Midwest this year due to ongoing wet winter weather, the demand side of the equation seems to represent the most critical element to watch in 2020. Concerns about global growth that could eventually trickle down to the US economy is what has me concerned about firmer demand to absorb these potential production increases. While rumors of China buying from the recent lowering of tariffs and tariff exemption triggers has created optimism, the large South American soybean and corn crops amid ongoing US-China tensions, a structurally softer Chinese demand profile and a US election year has me questioning just how much PRC buying from the US could recover this year. Chinas mention this week that army worms could impact up to 16 percent of their corn crop or 16.6 million acres could see stepped up selling of reserves and increased imports if realized. Time will tell and it is too early to do so. The strength of the US dollar that reached a high this week not seen since May of 2017 has also created a headwind for the relative price of our commodities versus other origins. Until confidence returns to the global economy, this factor unfortunately may not change much that could drive futures lower in order to be priced competitively. To further add insult to injury, the Brazilian real hit an all-time low this week making soybeans and corn from that origin even cheaper yet. Among the grains, the wheat market may have greater potential to hold its ground given already lower price levels, 7-years of declining planted acres to a 110-year low and tightening ending stocks to a six year low. The USDA Forum this week took the stocks-to-use ratio for US wheat from 43.4 percent to 36.3 percent. With markets closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day, rumors of China buying popped the KC wheat market over 20 cents during Tuesdays session. Further lowering of Australias crop to a 12-year low also provided support. With the market remaining firm into the close, the expectation was for further follow-through in Wednesdays trading that did not materialize. KC wheat contracts went on to sell off through Fridays close without confirmation of meaningful China purchases as has so often been the case this year. The surge in wheat this week came as welcome news for those clients still holding long March call options as it provided one last opportunity to gain on options that expired Friday. Long call options not exited will be exercised into long futures come Monday. July new crop KC wheat settled Friday at $4.88, down 6 cents on Friday alone from the weeks high of $5.00, a resistance level to next test. Import tariff exemptions in China cannot be applied for until March 2nd and so that timeline will be one to consider in looking for a recovery in grains barring other news. Friday also marked the release of USDAs monthly Cattle-on-Feed report at 2 PM CST. The figures were considered supportive with January placements lower than expected at 99.4 percent vs. expectations of 101.4 percent, marketings higher than expected at 101.1 percent vs. 100.7 percent expected leaving February 1st on-feed slightly lower than average trade guesses at 102.1 percent vs. 102.4 percent expected. The marketings number should be supportive of April Fats while the placements number could be supportive of June and August Fats. The US Meat Export Federation and USDA project increases in US beef exports at 5 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively. Furthermore, with decreases in Chinas pork production of 21.3 percent in 2019, and 22 percent of Vietnams herd culled, the USDA projects US pork exports will increase 16.7 percent year-on-year. Given herd issues in key consuming countries, meat demand in 2020 could be an area of relative strength. The timing of a further recovery in Feeder cattle futures could be timely for producers taking stockers off wheat in the coming weeks. However, we would still advise protection on any significant rallies. Depending on where futures are at the time of selling your physical cattle, this may be a year to extend long exposure to prices by purchasing long call options in April or May Feeders. Let me know if youd like to learn more about this strategy and/or get your position on. March Feeders settled Friday at $140.20 and May at $142.85. April Fats settled at $118.25, August at $109.40 and October at $113.275. Also, be sure to start checking first hollow stem as warmer temperatures have dates earlier than average years. Call (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Wishing everyone a successful trading week ahead! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



Recent articles from this author Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review: USDA Ag Outlook and Cattle-on-Feed reports set new direction

Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review: Little love for grain markets after USDA report

Highlights of USDA's WASDE and Crop Production Reports - Feb 11, 2020

Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Trump acquitted, China lowers tariffs

About the author Brady Sidwell is the Founder and President of Sidwell Strategies, Enterprise Grain Company, Enterprise Grain Malt, Sidwell Solutions, Sidwell Seed, 81 Feed and Seed, Sidwell Transport, Arbitrage αlpha Solutions and co-founder of Enid Brewing Company. Mr. Sidwell is also a Limited Partner and member of the Advisory Board of Germin8 Ventures, a Food Tech Venture Capital firm based out of Chicago, and a founding partner of Ninja Ag, LLC, a precision agriculture technology business that creates variable-rate nutrient applications from corrected NDVI imagery. Mr. Sidwell was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, Oklahoma City Branch. Prior to his recent change in becoming an entrepreneurial business owner and commodity broker, Mr. Sidwell was Vice President of Global Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions for the OSI Group, based out of its headquarters near Chicago. He first joined the company as VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), based in Hong Kong. At OSI, Mr. Sidwell was responsible for spearheading global strategy and M&A. Before joining OSI, Mr. Sidwell was Head of Food & Agribusiness Research and Advisory for Rabobank in North East Asia. He was responsible for cross-border F&A strategies for companies and investors across various sectors in the supply chain. While at Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell appeared regularly on Bloomberg, CNBC and Reuters TV to discuss the impacts of global and regional food & agriculture developments on Asian and global markets. Prior to Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell worked on project teams at the U.S. Embassy offices of the U.S.D.A. in South Korea and Thailand. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Agricultural Economics with a focus on International Marketing from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Economics degree from the University of Hong Kong where he studied as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to China. Mr. Sidwell was raised on a family farming operation in Goltry, OK, where he lives with his wife Emily and their dog, Daisy. He is active in his community as a Rotarian, Ambucs member, Advisory Board and Investment Committee Member of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, Class 31 of Leadership Oklahoma and the Board of Governors of the Oklahoma State University Foundation.