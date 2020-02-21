Gold has rallied extensively from the lows near $1560 over the past 2 weeks. At first, this rally didnt catch too much attention with traders, but now the rally has reached new highs above $1613 and may attempt a move above $1750 as metals continue to reflect the fear in the global markets.

Weve been warning our friends and followers of the real potential in precious metals for many months actually since early 2018. Our predictive modeling system suggests Gold will rally above $1650 very quickly, then possibly stall a bit before continuing higher to target the $1750 range.

The one thing all skilled traders must consider is the longer-term fear that is building in the markets. Many traders are concerned about the global economy with the Coronavirus spreading economic worries throughout Asia, Japan, and Europe. We believe this fear will push precious metals continually higher over the next 24+ months with a real upside target above $2100 eventually.

Right now, skilled traders need to understand that wave after wave of higher price rotation will continue to happen in Gold and Silver. If you missed the $1450 level and missed the $1550 level, this is your time to attempt to find your entry point near $1650 or below that level. Ultimately, real fear has yet to result in a parabolic rally in Gold and Silver but it is likely going to happen within the next 24+ months.

As skilled traders, our Fibonacci price modeling system is suggesting that any price rotation below $1550 would be an excellent buying opportunity. These levels really depend on where the current rally ends and what happens in the global markets over the next 60+ days.

Less than 7 days ago, we published this research article suggesting that our ADL predictive modeling system was telling us that Gold would rally above $1650 within 15 to 30 days. It is very likely this rally will start a multiple-leg upside price advance in precious metals where Silver will finally breach the $20 to $21 level as Gold advances higher.

February 13, 2020:PREDICTIVE MODELING SUGGESTS GOLD WILL BREAK ABOVE $1650 WITHIN 15~30 DAYS

Once fear really enters the markets, well see huge sector rotation and a massive price reversion event take place. Historically, Gold and Silver will react to this move, but the parabolic price move in precious metals will come 4 to 6+ months after the reversion event in the global markets. So, from a historical standpoint, any entry-level near current price levels is exceptional.

Trust us, you really dont want to miss this next move in precious metals. Our Fibonacci price modeling system and Adaptive Dynamic Learning modeling system are suggesting price levels above $2400 as an ultimate upside price target for Gold.

Join mySwing Trading ETF Wealth Building Newsletterif you like what you read here and ride my coattails as I navigate these financial markets and build wealth while others lose nearly everything they own.

Chris Vermeulen