Paragon Investments' Futures File: Wheat & Gold Higher
Friday, February 21, 2020

by Alex Breitinger of Paragon Investments, Inc.

Wheat Plagued by Drought, Locusts

Wheat prices exploded on Tuesday, gaining over 20 cents per bushel as traders grew concerned about global supply threats. Australias crop is suffering due to dry conditions, and a plague of locusts is threatening crops across Pakistan, India, and China.

This winter saw a locust outbreak of biblical proportions in East Africa, ravaging crops in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. The insects are now swarming farther east, and Pakistan is suffering from the worst outbreak in over 20 years, prompting action from the United Nations. As the insects spread, they are beginning to threaten China and India, the worlds largest wheat producers. As a result of damage already wrought by the infestation, prices for food are soaring in those countries, and will likely force them to import wheat to meet their needs.

Domestically, American farmers are keeping wheat acreage steady, but increased demand from foreign buyers could leave us with the smallest stockpile in five years. As of midday Friday, March Chicago wheat futures traded for $5.56 per bushel.

Gold Blasts to Seven-Year High

Gold rocketed over $1650 per ounce on Friday, the first time since 2013. The yellow metal becomes popular during times of economic or geopolitical uncertainty, and the market has been feeding on turmoil for weeks. The dominant concern has been an increase in coronavirus cases in Beijing and outside of China. This is raising worries that the supply chain of goods and parts from China could be severely interrupted, slowing global growth

In response to the virus and looming economic slowdowns, more nations are stimulating their economies by lowering interest rates or reducing lending standards, pumping in easy money. These actions can lead to inflation, which often stimulates gold demand.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets are near all-time highs, which has prompted some investors to fear that equities are overvalued, stimulating demand for alternatives like precious metals. As April gold traded for $1648 on Friday, March silver stood at $18.52 per ounce.



Alex Breitinger is Paragon's Director of Business Analytics. He has more than 10 years of experience serving agricultural producers and end users.

Alex’s data-forward approach delivers meaningful analysis to clients looking to more deeply understand their complex operations. His expertise is helping agribusinesses manage agricultural commodity price risk, but he also has specialized knowledge of hedging other financial risks like metals, energy products, stock portfolios, and foreign currencies.

Before venturing into the world of commodities, Alex carried out analytical research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the governmental organization that oversees the National Weather Service.

In addition to his work with clients, Alex authors the weekly syndicated column ‘Futures File’ about commodities markets. It appears in newspapers across the country and reaches more than a million readers weekly.

He can be reached by phone at 785-338-9611
