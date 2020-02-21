10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 130/31 while currently trading at 131/25 continuing its bullish momentum all on concerns about the Coronavirus continuing to spread throughout the world as this commodity is being used as a flight to safety.
The yield at the current time now stands at 1.47% and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand I think we could head down to 1.30% level as there is a high possibility that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this summer as rates will remain low for the foreseeable future. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 129/18 level and if you took that trade the stop loss now stands at 130/19 as the chart structure will continue to improve next week as the risk also will be reduced.
The 10 year note is trading far above its 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is getting very strong and if we can break the contract high which was hit on September 4th at 132/09 I think we could be off to the races so continue to play this to the upside as I will be looking at adding more contracts once the risk/reward become more in your favor.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
