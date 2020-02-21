10 Year Note Yield Continues To Decline



10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 130/31 while currently trading at 131/25 continuing its bullish momentum all on concerns about the Coronavirus continuing to spread throughout the world as this commodity is being used as a flight to safety. The yield at the current time now stands at 1.47% and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand I think we could head down to 1.30% level as there is a high possibility that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this summer as rates will remain low for the foreseeable future. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 129/18 level and if you took that trade the stop loss now stands at 130/19 as the chart structure will continue to improve next week as the risk also will be reduced. The 10 year note is trading far above its 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is getting very strong and if we can break the contract high which was hit on September 4th at 132/09 I think we could be off to the races so continue to play this to the upside as I will be looking at adding more contracts once the risk/reward become more in your favor. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.