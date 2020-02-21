|
***Market Insights - 10yr Yields Staring at All-Time Lows
Friday, February 21, 2020
by John Caruso of RJO Futures
|
**1.45% on the 10yr yield, well on its way to the all time low of 1.36% 30yr yields broke into ATL record territory this morning, and the Yield curve remains compressed. Risk levels are rising.
**Gold prices (Safe-Haven) remains bid, as Growth in China and the US continue to SLOW - Gold is front running the inevitable.....MORE stimulus and rate cuts from the FOMC (and they will bang the stimulus "GONG" again). Gold prices have risen to immediate-term overbought, so pull backs could be warranted at current levels. BUT YOU DO NOT SHORT THIS MARKET, rather look for entry points lower.
Recommended: Continue to look for entry points at the extremes of the daily trading ranges we provide every morning in Gold and Treasury's until further notice.
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.
John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.
John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.