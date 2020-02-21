**1.45% on the 10yr yield, well on its way to the all time low of 1.36% 30yr yields broke into ATL record territory this morning, and the Yield curve remains compressed. Risk levels are rising.

**Gold prices (Safe-Haven) remains bid, as Growth in China and the US continue to SLOW - Gold is front running the inevitable.....MORE stimulus and rate cuts from the FOMC (and they will bang the stimulus "GONG" again). Gold prices have risen to immediate-term overbought, so pull backs could be warranted at current levels. BUT YOU DO NOT SHORT THIS MARKET, rather look for entry points lower.

Recommended: Continue to look for entry points at the extremes of the daily trading ranges we provide every morning in Gold and Treasury's until further notice.

