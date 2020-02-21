John Deere Bests the Street. The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/21/2020



We kickoff the day with Export Sales at 7:30 A.M., Fed Kaplan Speech at 8:35 A.M., Market Composite, Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash at 8:45 A.M., Existing Home Sales, Fed Brainard Speech and Fed Bostic Speech at 9:00 A.M., Baker Hughes Rig Count at 12:00 P.M., Fed Clarida Speech and Fed Mester Speech at 12:30 P.m., and Cattle On feed at 2:00 P.M. More coronavirus scares in other countries are putting a damper on this rolling economy. Imagine where we would be if this epidemic never happened. Despite headwinds with the trade war John Deere improved earnings from fiscal year 2018 at $9.39 to fiscal year 2019 at $9.94. On the Corn front the market is waiting for March orders expected to be large and lucrative from China. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 379 ¾ which is 1 ¼ of a cent higher. The trading range has been 379 ¾ to 378. On the Ethanol front we are starting rollovers to April as the March contract is in liquidating mode. The April contract is currently trading at 1.340 which is .010 lower. The trading range has been 1.350 to 1.340. The market is showing 2 bids @ 1.332 and 1 offer @ 1.365 with 4 trades passing hands and Open Interest at 279 contracts. On the Crude Oil front the market settled higher yesterday even with the World Health Organization spreading fears that the coronavirus is spreading to other countries. I do believe the market is pricing in or has priced in losses. And I still believe in the market overall with continued Chinese government stimulus, ( I expect this market to go on a tear), OPEC+ production cuts, Libya offline and growing demand that will pickup dramatically when they corner this virus. In the overnight electronic session the April Crude Oil is currently trading at 5292 which is 96 points lower. The trading range has been 5386 to 5268. On the Natural Gas front the market is weak again as we close in on spring which is 28 days away. And as far as winter is concerned, overall the horse has left the barn for producers. In the overnight electronic session the March Natural Gas is currently trading at 1.865 which is 5 ½ cents lower and looks to be sinking further. The trading range has been 1.917to 1.861. Have a Great Trading Day

Dan Flynn



About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com