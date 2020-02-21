Market Insights - Trading Ranges and Quick Hits Feb 21



Quick Hits: SP500- looking spooked off of what else, new Coronavirus fears and US and Chinese growth and inflation SLOWING. 10yr yields are getting smashed (Again) down to 1.46% - Crisis Levels!!

Crude Oil- drafting off of the stock market and Dollar strength (as of late). Oil/Energy remains a top underweight/short in our model. Crude Oil held the top of our range yesterday and registered immediate term overbought within its larger bearish trend. We brought a "Sell" Signal to all of our clients yesterday and covered this morning at 52.90

Gold- off to the races, and quite frankly, we don't think you've seen nothing yet! Gold prices remain a top long position within the model. Manage the ranges provided below

We're getting hit with a flurry of trading activity this morning, so we'll keep it tight! Good Luck and Trade Well!! Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bullish 3323 3393 Nasdaq 100 Bullish 9349 9762 Russell 2000 Bearish 1667 1697 10yr Yield Bearish 1.44% 1.65% VIX Bullish 13.93 18.61 Oil Bearish 5027 54.35 Gold Bullish 1584 1652 USD (Cash) Bullish 98.48 99.92 EUR/USD Bearish 108 109.67 USD/JPY Bullish 109.66 112.2

