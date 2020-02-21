STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are lower, as the coronavirus cases outside of China increase.

The 8:45 central time February flash composite purchasing managers' indexis expected to be 52.5 and the 9:00 January existing home sales report is anticipated to show 5.45 million.

In spite of lower prices today, my outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter.

CURRENCY FUTURES

After registering three year lows yesterday, the euro currency is enjoying a bounce today. A firming euro today is due to several reports that were stronger than expected.

German manufacturing sector activity expanded more than anticipated in February to the highest level since January 2019. Also, the euro zone February flash manufacturing purchasing managers' indexwas 49.1 when 47.4 was estimated. In addition, the euro area annual inflation rate was 1.4% in January 2020, which is up from 1.3% in December.

Todays gains in the euro should be used as a selling opportunity and lower prices today for the U.S. dollar should be used as a buying opportunity.

In the longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar and lower prices are likely for the euro.

The British pound advanced after encouraging U.K. purchasing managers' indexdata.

Retail sales in Canada were unchanged when a gain of 0.1% was estimated.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are higher due to flight to quality buying in light of reports of the growing number of cases of the coronavirus outside of China.

Federal Reserve speakers today are Lael Brainard at 9:00, Raphael Bostic at 9:00, Richard Clarida at 12:30 and Loretta Mester at 12:30.

Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 78% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 74%.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3342.00 Resistance 3372.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 99.450 Resistance 99.830

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.07920 Resistance 1.08400

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .89170 Resistance .89850

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .75350 Resistance .75620

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6580 Resistance .6733

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 164^0 Resistance 165^8

April 20Gold

Support 1619.0 Resistance 1650.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 52.71 Resistance 54.13

March 20Copper

Support 2.5600 Resistance 2.6000

