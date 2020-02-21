rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Stay Long The Silver Market
Friday, February 21, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 6th consecutive session up another $0.26 at 18.58 an ounce or 1.45% after settling last Friday in New York at 17.73 up about 83 cents for the trading week as prices are near a 5-month high.

I have been recommending a bullish position from the 18.13 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 17.44 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

Gold prices are up another $24 today hitting a 7-year high as I think the entire precious metal sector is going higher as I see no reason to take a short position as the Coronavirus looks to be getting worse as who knows how that situation it's going to end so stay long and continue to place the proper stop loss.

The trend clearly is to the upside as prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as it looks to me that we will test the September 4th high of 19.87 possibly in next week's trade as the volatility is coming to life once again.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy