|
|
I Remain Bearish Cattle Prices
Friday, February 21, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures In the April contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 120.32 while currently trading at 118.85 down about 150 points for the trading week continuing its bearish momentum. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a hard basis only at 121.17, however the stop loss will not be lowered for another 7 trading sessions so you will have to accept the risk at this time.
Cattle prices are still trading under their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains negative, however for the bearish momentum to continue prices have to break the February 12th low of 116.65 as I still think there's a possibility that prices could go all the way down to the 110 level in the coming days ahead.
Volatility at the current time is increasing as we were sharply lower in yesterday's trade reversing some of the gains that we have witnessed recently, however I think that was just a dead cat bounce due to oversold conditions so stay short as a bottom has not been formed yet.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Stay Long The Silver Market - Friday, February 21, 2020
- I Remain Bearish Cattle Prices - Friday, February 21, 2020
- Over Trading Is Dangerous ! - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- Silver Higher 4th Day In A Row - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- 10 Year Note Higher 3rd Day In A Row - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.