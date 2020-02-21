Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures In the April contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 120.32 while currently trading at 118.85 down about 150 points for the trading week continuing its bearish momentum. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a hard basis only at 121.17, however the stop loss will not be lowered for another 7 trading sessions so you will have to accept the risk at this time.

Cattle prices are still trading under their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains negative, however for the bearish momentum to continue prices have to break the February 12th low of 116.65 as I still think there's a possibility that prices could go all the way down to the 110 level in the coming days ahead.

Volatility at the current time is increasing as we were sharply lower in yesterday's trade reversing some of the gains that we have witnessed recently, however I think that was just a dead cat bounce due to oversold conditions so stay short as a bottom has not been formed yet.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

