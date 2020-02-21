Friday 02/21/20 - Daily Outlook



Risk-off Yesterday the S&P 500 (ES.H20) closed lower at 3,367.75 (-19.75) as the markets had a risk-off sentiment. Gold (GC.J20) and bonds (ZB.H20) continued to rally and attempted to make new highs.

Overnight equity markets continued lower based on the Coronavirus that has yet to be fully contained. There has been an increase of cases reported in South Korea.

Todays economic data on the docket is Flash Manufacturing PMI which is estimated at 51.5 (Previous 51.9). Trading Matrix - Friday Morning Session - Sentiment Risk-Off

Equities - Lower at the open E-Mini S&P 500 (ES.H20) - Daily Chart The S&P 500 futures (ES.H20) remains in its upward channel from 10/03/19 and is still above the middle band 3,324 (20-Day Simple Moving Average). However, its Stochastic indicator is beginning to crossover as it comes down from overbought territory. Upside resistance comes in at the round number of 3,400 & support is at yesterdays spike low of 3,339.25. Trade with caution as the Stochastic starts to turn lower and the Coronavirus still persists. Bonds - Higher at the open 30 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Futures (ZB.H20) - Daily Chart With the equity markets lower overnight, we should see bonds (ZB.H20) continue to rally as investor seek safe-haven assets. Upside resistance comes in at 16507 (October highs) and support around 16300. Keep an eye on other interest rate products such as Ten-Year Notes (ZN.H20) & Five-Year Notes (ZF.H20) to make new highs for confirmation bias. Gold - Overbought market at the open Gold (GC.J20) - Daily Chart

Gold remains in its long term bullish trend and continued to make new highs overnight as equities pulled back. Upside resistance comes in around $1,680 and downside support may be found at 1,614.00 and 1,600. Gold has shown strong momentum even with its Bollinger Band and Stochastic remaining in overbought territory. Gold has thrived off of the recent lower interest rate environment, political uncertainty, and coronavirus fears. Have questions about this article? www.thetafutures.com Email: Ben@thetafutures.com Telephone: 424-257-8290 DISCLAIMER: There is a substantial risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options products. Losses in excess of your initial investment may occur. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please contact your account representative with concerns or questions.The information reflected herein is derived from sources believed to be reliable. However, this information is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This material and any views expressed herein are for informational purposes only and are not to be considered an inducement to buy or sell commodity futures or options contracts. Futures trading is not for everyone.





Recent articles from this author Friday 02/21/20 - Daily Outlook

Thursday 02/20/20 - Daily Outlook Gold

First Notice Date (FND) VS. Last Trade Date (LTD)

6 Costly Trading Mistakes

About the author Benjamin Wong, CMT is founder and principal of Theta Futures. Theta Futures is a personalized commodities and futures broker that offers a wide variety of services ranging from futures, options, risk management, to automated trading solutions. Benjamin has more than 10 years experience in the financial industry. Prior to establishing Theta Futures, Benjamin has held roles at an independent broker with a focus on foreign exchange, worked on an execution & risk desk for a leading FCM located in the Chicago Board of Trade, and served as a Regulatory Analyst for FINRA analyzing CBOE market making & options trading activity. In addition to his practical experience, Benjamin has achieved the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation and a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.