Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below is my weekly column Commodity Insite from February 14, a week ago. Hope you find it of interest.

Events My Dear Readers, Events

When questioned by a journalist about what was most likely to throw the British government off course, Harold Macmillan, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between 1957 and 1963 responded with what is now a famous quote. Mr. Macmillan said, Events my dear boy, events. Today, viewing the Big Four, stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities I am quickly reminded of that famous quote because I cannot recall a time in the past 40 to 50 years where, events are lined up like ducks in a row to impact virtually all markets.

Here are the events that fill my head with hope, excitement and caution. Of course, many will add to my list. Others may dismiss my list all together. At some point in time I may do both. But right now here is my list of events poised to impact the Big Four: climate change; coronavirus; and the trade agreement recently signed between the United States and China. And now lets take a look at each of those market moving events.

Climate Change: The decade that just ended, was the warmest and hottest in the history of the world. In the United States, the years 2014 thru and including 2019 were five warmest years in history. A week does not go by without some sort of weather anomaly taking place somewhere. When I read of such weather aberrations it makes me worry about the impact it could have on agriculture in the US during the growing season.

A week ago, for instance, CNBC News posted an article with the following highlights. Antarctica just set its hottest temperature ever recorded at 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit as climate change continues to accelerate across the world. The reading beats the continents previous record of 63.5 degrees tallied in March 2015 and comes shortly after the Earth saw its hottest January on record and hottest decade on record in the 2010s. The day the temperature hit 64.9 degrees in the Antarctic it was warmer there than in Texas!

And yesterday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the earth, the globe had its hottest January in 141 year last month. Record hot temperatures were seen in parts of Central and South America, Asia, Scandinavia, the Indian and Atlantic Oceans and the central and western Pacific Ocean.

Chinese Trade Deal: China is committed to buy $40 billion worth of food-stuffs from the United States each year for 2 years. Never in the history of US agriculture has any nation bought so much food-stuffs before. Back in 2011, China bought as much as $25 billion and the CRB index, that is to the agriculture markets as the Dow Jones is to the stock market, rose to an all-time high. Of course and as expected, once Chinese buying slowed, the CRB and the US ag-markets retreated and have been doing so for the past 8 to 9 years.

I view the Chinese trade deal, as, new found demand. The only other time when, new found demand for US agriculture products surfaced so quickly was in the years 1972 thru the early 1980s due to a series of crop disasters in the former Soviet Union. As the Soviets rushed to buy U.S. grain, weather issues surfaced as well. It was the bullish combination of new found demand and weather issues that sent the ag-markets to record highs.

Will history repeat itself moving forward? Will, new found demand from China coupled with climate change issues also spark higher US agricultural prices? As a firm believer that history repeats itself the stage appears set for a scenario to unfold in US agriculture similar to that of 1972 to the early 1980s. If so, grain and livestock producers should be honing their marketing skills. After all, the key to success in agriculture is marketing.

Coronavirus: The long term impact of the virus sweeping across China and getting a foothold in a host of other countries in Asia and Europe is unknown. Some argue by spring the virus will have run its course. Others argue that it will hang around for at least another year.

From CNBC News: The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,400 people and is still spreading in China, could be around for at least another year. With the Chinese government reporting 121 more deaths and more than 5,000 new confirmed and suspected cases Thursday alone, the illness dubbed COVID-19 doesn't appear to have peaked.

But in my view, the coronavirus suggests loudly that China needs food-stuffs as soon as possible. Food-stuffs such as pork, beef, poultry and cooking oil. But make no mistake. The trade deal with China is bullish US agricultural. And so is climate change.

The big news this week and in particular the past two sessions is coronavirus once again impacting stocks and commodities. Over the past few sessions, precious metals and bond prices have rallied sharply while stocks as measured by the Dow Jones are taking a hard hit. And with a weekend looming large, I fully expect more red ink with stocks as more negative news about coronavirus as it makes glaring and blaring headlines.

I have favored long bonds and short Dow Jones futures for a number of days and posted those thoughts and trading suggestions here on Inside Futures. Yesterday, the Dow was off 166 points while bonds were up 31 ticks. As I type furiously away, the Dow is off another 115 points with bonds higher by 1 full point and 1 tick. And all my work suggests there is more to come. Much more!

Also note the USDA, yesterday and today posted what I believe to be bullish news for soybeans. Moving forward, several trading opportunities in the grain complex now appear low in risk and high in probability. If you wish to know of them, drop me a line.

After the close today, the USDA will release a Cattle on Fe

ed report. I do believe I am positioned well for that report just as I am being long bonds and short stocks.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com

The time now is 8:01 a.m. Chicago

