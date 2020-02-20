Cotton (CT) is trying to firm in today's Asia morning, attempting to continue a bounce off uptrend support (on the daily and weekly chart). Significantly, CT's bounce last week occurred just above the 38.2% Fib retrace of the September to January rally. Nevertheless, bulls face a fairly high probability of another week of consolidation next week, and should cautiously monitor for any retest of the daily and weekly chart uptrend support in the next week. Except for the weekly MACD which appears to be trying to negatively cross, the weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and targeting the red zone for Thursday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)..

Cotton (CT) Weekly/Daily/4hr

