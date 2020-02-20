GBPUSD Sees Price Extension On More Decline



GBPUSD Sees Price Extension On More Decline

GBPUSD looks to extend downside pressure as it closed lower on Thursday. Support stands at 1.2850 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.2800 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2750 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.2700 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.2650 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.2900 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.2950 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3000 level followed by the 1.3050 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside threats In the days ahead.



