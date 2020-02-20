|
GBPUSD Sees Price Extension On More Decline
Thursday, February 20, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
GBPUSD looks to extend downside pressure as it closed lower on Thursday. Support stands at 1.2850 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.2800 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2750 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.2700 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.2650 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.2900 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.2950 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3000 level followed by the 1.3050 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside threats In the days ahead.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in various financial publications. At FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.