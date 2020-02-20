rounded corner
GBPUSD Sees Price Extension On More Decline
Thursday, February 20, 2020

by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com

GBPUSD looks to extend downside pressure as it closed lower on Thursday. Support stands at 1.2850 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.2800 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2750 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.2700 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.2650 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.2900 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.2950 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3000 level followed by the 1.3050 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside threats In the days ahead.


This is an excerpt fromFXT Technical Strategist Plus(PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.See Pricing and Get Started


About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal MagazineThestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

At FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.
